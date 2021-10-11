Vin Diesel hinted at the return of Eva Mendes in “Fast and Furious 10”

“Fast and Furious 9” will be released very soon, and Vin Diesel is actively promoting the film with hints of the future of the racing franchise.

It would seem that over twenty years of existence and almost a dozen films, fans of “Fast and the Furious” have seen everything – and the most intricate stunts that violate the laws of physics on racing and ordinary cars, bikes and even tanks, and the return from the dead of characters who, by no means, could not be resurrected.

The tenth, a kind of anniversary part of “Fast and the Furious”, which is scheduled to premiere in 2022, will once again prove that “Fast and the Furious” and “logic” are hardly compatible concepts.

However, this time the fans will probably be happy – after all, we are talking about the likely return to the franchise of Eva Mendes.

In a new interview, Diesel was asked about Eva Mendes’ return to the role of Monica Fuentes, and this is what the actor replied:

“Let’s wait a tenth. I can only say that it is impossible to show everything that we have in mind in only one film. So you can fantasize what else awaits you. “

Mendes played the main female role in the second “Fast and the Furious”, and then appeared in a cameo in the fifth part – and the cameo hinted at the important role of her heroine in the further plot, but in the end these hints “leaked” to nowhere.

In order to mentally prepare the audience for the final surprises, the ninth “Fast and the Furious” will show us the past of Dominic Toretto – for example, to explain where the mysterious brother of the House suddenly came from, which the previous eight parts did not mention.

Furious 9 kicks off in theaters on May 19, 2021 and will mark the beginning of the final trilogy that will finally bring to an end the long-running franchise. According to rumors, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will return in it, and the legendary Michael Caine will join the star caste as the patriarch of the Shaw family.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Valeria Smolova