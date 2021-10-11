Vladislav Yakovlev, CSKA: footballer – biography, interview – October 11, 2021

CSKA this summer sold two students of the academy and opened a new one for us. Vladislav Yakovlev – the author of 16 goals in the last season of the youth championship – was also produced by Ivica Olic. This season, the 19-year-old striker scored his debut goal and first started. And now I received my first call to the youth team.

Sport24 correspondent Alina Matinyan talked with Yakovlev about his joining CSKA, training with Salomon Rondon and Anton Zabolotny, heavy training camp at Goncharenko, Grigory Babayan’s standards and Alexei Berezutsky’s calmness.

“I almost finished with football. Mom helped me not to give up ”

– In my opinion, you are very stubborn and persistent. Where did you get that?

– From mom and dad! There is an installation in my head: you work well and do not shirk – everything will be fine. And even if it doesn’t work out now, it will work out later.

– You dedicated the first goal to Akhmat to your parents who brought you to football. Are they sports related?

– Generally not, not even fans. But I got to CSKA funny.

– Tell me.

– In kindergarten, parents were told: “You have a very active child, give him at least somewhere in the sports section, please!” My godmother, my mother’s good friend, had an ex-husband rooting for Spartak. So my mother decided to spite him to send me to the CSKA school. Parents always supported, helped, took me to training.

– Roman Khristich, one of your first coaches, told Sport24: “There was a difficult period at CSKA school, Vlad stopped playing. Maybe even someone wanted him to leave. ” Do you remember this period?

– Hard times. Then I almost finished with football. Mom helped me not to give up.

– How?

– There were two weeks left before the winter break. But she said: “We need to endure, to practice. And then you will see. ” As a result, a great coach came, who is now coaching the youth team of Lokomotiv – Maxim Mishatkin. A little later, Dmitry Igdisamov, also a tough coach. With them, I just flooded.

– They say you really tore at the children. Have other academies tried to lure?

– It was. Three top academies came to me, including those from Moscow. But I didn’t want to change the familiar environment. In CSKA, I have already made friends with everyone. And I liked the coach. Why change this?

“I sympathize with Goncharenko – he gave a lot to me personally”

– Viktor Goncharenko brought you to the base of CSKA.

– I was told in advance that I would go with the main team to Campoamor. The hardest gathering in my life. After the youth team – absolutely different speeds, intensity, martial arts.

Evgeny Semenov, Sport24

– How do you remember Goncharenko?

– I sympathize with him as a coach. Plus gave a lot to me personally.

– For example?

– He suggested a lot of nuances, especially in terms of opening behind the back. Small details – like “nothing like that”, but on the field can come in handy and help in a certain situation.

– Who helped most of the players?

– Guys from Lokomotiv, haha! Kostya [Марадишвили] and tiki [Наир Тикнизян]…

– Didn’t you chase Akinfeev and Dzagoev?

– Well, Dzagoev sometimes shoved on the field.

– There were some adventures at the training camp. In the match against Copenhagen, you were injured. Do you remember this episode?

– I didn’t see a player on set: I wanted to take the ball to a corner, but ran into an opponent. I did not understand what I hit: whether it was an elbow, or a shoulder. It was very painful. I got lost a little, only then I came to my senses.

– Doctors diagnosed closed craniocerebral trauma, but you entered the field the next day.

– There was a case, yes. The next day I missed my recovery workout and lay in my room. Then they told me: “If you are ready, you can train.” The medical headquarters did not mind. I said I was ready. These are fees. If you miss two days, it can affect the season.

– What surprised you the most at the beginning?

– Attitude to training and nutrition. The core team, for example, is told which food is best. There were no such conversations in the youth team.

– They say that when Eduard Bezuglov came to CSKA, sugar suddenly disappeared from the canteen.

– This is true. Although I didn’t even notice. I don’t use pure sugar. I always drink coffee or tea without it.

– You never had time to make your debut under Goncharenko.

– I myself understood that it takes some time to adapt to the first team. Get used to speeds, martial arts. It took two or three months to be comfortable. I learned about the departure of Viktor Mikhailovich from the Internet. In my opinion, then there was a break for national teams and we had a three-day break. Of course, I was upset – after all, it was he who pulled me to the first team, gave me the opportunity to prove myself at the training camp in Spain.

“It is better to train here and play less or in the youth league than dust off somewhere on loan.”

– Goncharenko was replaced by Olic. What are the main memories of those three months that you worked together?

– I remember how, after training, I stayed with the attackers and helped to work out the strikes. Olic entered the field in boots, made passes to the top from the flank, and we went to the end. In general, he was emotional on the field. And in a positive sense. Constantly in dynamics, something prompts. Often he simply encouraged us, praised us.

– Defender Karpov did not know who Wagner and Carvalho were. Did you know Olic before he headed CSKA?

– Of course! Olic won the UEFA Cup, played for us for a long time, and then left for Germany, played for Bayern. As a coach, I did not know anything. Nevertheless, they quickly got used to it. Considering that Ivica knew Russian quite well, it was easy.

– You made your debut with Olich, with Rotor. Do you remember how?

– Everything turned out spontaneously: first they sent me to warm up, then they told me to go out. I didn’t even have time to worry. Quickly rushed to change clothes, discussed with the coach standards, place on the field, location in attack and defense.

Denis Tyrin, pfc-cska.com

– How did you feel after the game? What is closer to: “what a fine fellow I am” or “the devil, I could have done better”?

– I remember screwing up one attack there, haha! It turns out that he could have been better! But he actually made a great debut. Now the emotions have cooled down, but then it was cool.

– There might not have been a debut under Olich if you had gone on loan to Tambov.

– Yes, there was such an option. Everything has already been decided. All that was required was an answer from me: whether I would go or not. I refused.

– Why?

– It seems to me that it is better for a young player to get less game practice, but train with top players by Russian standards. At that time, I was in the team for six months, listening to my older comrades and coaches. I have heard from everyone that it is better to train here and play less or in the youth league than to dust off somewhere on loan.

– After leaving, Olic wrote a big farewell message in the team chat …

– It was after it was officially announced. I initially learned about his departure from the Internet, when CSKA published the news on Instagram.

“Berezutsky’s calmness was new at first”

– Alexey Berezutsky is the opposite of Goncharenko and Olic in terms of emotions, he is very restrained on the edge. Doesn’t such calmness of the main one shock you?

– At first it was new. In the CSKA academy and the youth team, all the coaches showed bright emotions, but here – such calmness. It took some getting used to. But now it’s already comfortable. Calmness and discretion are two qualities that distinguish our head coach.

Evgeny Semenov, Sport24

– CSKA under Berezutsky has become noticeably better on the standards. What changed?

– Now they are given more time. We practice them both in defense and in attack. This is the area of ​​responsibility of the second coach, Grigory Babayan, who gives a lot of advice.

– You managed to train with Salomon Rondon, now you are playing with another textured striker – Anton Zabolotny. What have you learned from them?

– Rondon is a typical free kick player, he is great at fighting, plays with his back to the goal and works with his body.

Anton is a great professional in terms of preparation for games, training, nutrition. His strongest point is one hundred percent heading.

– Turned to them for advice?

– You can’t really turn to Rondon – I don’t know English. Zaba gave simple tips that might help in the future.

– Another CSKA striker – Chalov – still has no white streak. Fans expect goals from him, but there are almost none.

– Fedya is a penalty player who plays with his back to the goal, often playing along. I also follow his manner, I notice for myself.

I do not agree with those who think that Chalov has relaxed. He also works in the gym, stays on the field after training. Just a period of bad luck. It happens that at some moments literally everything flies in. Luck helps you, goalkeeper mistakes, ricochets. But it happens that the ball does not fly into the goal at all.

Maybe Fedya wants to score too much and play well, and this gets in the way. Sometimes you need to relax and not pay attention. Everybody has recessions, especially forwards. Such moments need to be experienced, endured. I think Fedya has all the best ahead.

– What are the three strongest features of the current CSKA?

– Firstly, this season we have a reliable defense, including the defenders and Igor Akinfeev. We have not missed four matches in a row. Secondly, we have a lot of creativity in the attack in the form of Ejuke. Third, our character. We care, we fight in every match.

– What outcome of the season will be successful for you personally?

– Getting into the top three is quite.

– The last match with Krasnodar. The most stubborn game, in the end Ejuke hits the post, the ball flies towards you …

– There were no options! The ball flew ten centimeters from me, but it was impossible to react.

– CSKA is played by two players who have been in this club all their lives – Akinfeev and Shchennikov. Can you imagine the same fate?

– It’s too early to think about it. First you need to gain a foothold in the composition on an ongoing basis. This is my main goal.

– Let’s paraphrase: in an ideal world, where would you like to play?

– I can name the club that I consider the best in the world.

– So.

– Okay, I already play in the best club, haha. But if you take CSKA out of the brackets and dream – this is Real Madrid.

“The main thing is to get into the main team. But the sooner the better “

– Now you are in the youth team. This is your first call to the national team of any age. How did you get used to it, who do you communicate with?

“The atmosphere is great and the adaptation is quick and easy. I communicate mainly with Max Mukhin and Maradishvili, also with Kirill Bozhenov from Khimki and Kirill Kravtsov from Zenit.

Denis Tyrin, pfc-cska.com

– How did you know about the call?

– Peter [Петр Геллер — сотрудник пресс-службы ЦСКА] wrote: “Welcome to Novogorsk.” But I myself understood approximately what should be called. They said that the documents were taken to the national team. It was not a surprise, but, of course, I was delighted.

– What else do you remember?

– On the first day we had an individual conversation with the head coach of the national team Mikhail Galaktionov. He outlined the requirements for playing on the field and at home.

– Do you have a plan: in how many years would you like to see yourself in the main team?

– The main thing is to get there. But the sooner the better.