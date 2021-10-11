“We did not have enough resources last year, the coronavirus had a strong impact,” Semak reports about Zenit’s failures in the Champions League – Football

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak named the reasons for the team’s unsuccessful performances in previous seasons of the Champions League.

– What has changed at Zenit? Why does a Champions League team look different from previous seasons?

– Let’s take all three seasons with me. The first, unfortunately, did not work out, although we performed well on points.

The previous season was heavily influenced by the coronavirus – we didn’t have a big bench to replace those who dropped out. Three or four players fall out – this is already a problem. It is very important for us that everyone is in the ranks.

The same Malcolm, neither in the first nor in the second year, almost did not take part in the Champions League matches. Last year there was a very difficult situation when very young guys played – Prokhin, Shamkin, other guys … In fact, we did not have enough resources.

And this year Claudinho appeared, Malcolm is healthy, so there is a little variation. Plus Wendel has already adapted to the team, and last year he moved to Zenit in a week. We couldn’t count on him.

If you look at it, we did not have half of the roster of those who are now determining the pattern of the game. And we must properly dispose of the qualities that our players have.

The last two Champions League games this season have been pretty good for us. If we talk about the result, I wanted more with Chelsea, but it didn’t work out. What we could, we did that day, played with dignity. The second match went well too.

But there are four rounds ahead, everything can change. We would very much like us to continue to play well and gain points, ”Semak said in the Tsimmes Show program on Radio Zenith.