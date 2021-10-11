What should I do? Back off and let him run? Garcia (he touched the ball) and other Spaniards bomb because of Mbappe goal – 10/11/2021

The controversial goal of Kilian Mbappe is still under discussion. Many immediately saw a clear offside position in the striker.

But it looks like Eric Garcia’s touch changed everything – it seemed to reset Kilian’s position. Where he was was no longer important.

But the Barça defender, even after the game, could hardly understand the referee’s decision: “It was an obvious offside position. The referee told me that I was playing on the ball. What should I do? Back off and let him run? Apparently this is the rule. “

Other Spaniards are also convinced that Kilian was out of the game.

Luis Enrique: “It seemed to me that there was an obvious offside position, but I will not talk about what I cannot control. I am bitter to see the sad faces of the players and fans. “

Mikel Oyarsabal: “Everyone who plays football understands that this is an offside position. The one who introduced this rule did not play football and does not know what is happening on the field. The referee considered that Eric Garcia touched the ball. This has happened to me before. This rule is something that needs to be changed. “

Spanish referee Alfonso Perez Burrul: “It’s incredible that the line was not drawn when the Frenchman is in a fairly obvious offside position.”

Apparently, the rule worked here, which was changed five years ago. There was a clarification in favor of the attack in order to reduce the number of offsides. Here it is (translated by the RFU): “A player who is offside and receives the ball from an opponent who deliberately played the ball, including deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was deliberately playing the ball when salvation by any opponent player. “

And here is the opinion on Mbappe’s goal from Vadim Lukomsky: “The referee scandal in the League of Nations final is unique. understands that according to the current rules the goal was scored absolutely correctly, but the episode revealed a situation where the rules diverge as much as possible from the inner sense of justice of 99.9% of the audience.