“When Medvedev and Zagitova came out, I was confident that they would do everything. How much they worked is beyond words, ”says Alena Kostornaya about the 2018 Games – Figure skating

Russian figure skaters Alena Kostornaya, Kamila Valieva and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva shared their memories of the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Valieva: At that time I had not even trained in the group with Eteri Georgievna Tutberidze, I switched to her in April, so I did not find Zhenya Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova in training.

And on TV I watched the Games, of course. I watched the girls’ programs, and it was very nervous, because, although I did not perform there, when they went out on the ice, I could not, for some reason, watch them skate, I watched them later in the recording. I looked at their emotions, how they convey them in programs, through hands, through movements.

Kostornaya: I remember all this very well, it was all before my very eyes. I was just amazed at the patience, endurance and everything that the girls experienced, because as many skates as they skated, well, in principle, only a few in the world can do it. It was very stressful.

But when they left, there was confidence that they would do everything, because as long as they worked, it was beyond words. I remember how tense the coaches were, and that all the energy was spent on this preparation.

Tuktamysheva: I remember everything, because I watched the entire program of the Olympics in figure skating, it was very interesting. You never know who will win, it’s the Olympics. It was interesting, – quotes the words of the figure skaters correspondent Sports.ru Maya Bagryantseva.

