Which of the stars got married in 2021. Photo

After the end of the lockdown, many began to play lavish weddings. Celebrities are no exception.

Only in the first week of September, fans learned about the marriage of their beloved actress Lily Collins and the scandalous Russian rapper Morgenstern.

Who else from the stars got married and got married in 2021

“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins, 32 married on 4 September. Her husband became a writer and director Charlie McDowell…

Collins, a few days after the significant event, shared with fans gentle photos of her husband against the backdrop of a forest and a waterfall.

The actress chose a luxurious wedding photo shoot Ralph Lauren dress…

On August 31, 23-year-old Morgenstern married his beloved, 21-year-old Dilara Zinatullina…

From the ceremony, the rapper made a real shocking performance in the style of a wedding in the 90s with the ransom of the bride, Ksenia Sobchak as a toastmaster with a fleece on her head, touching contests and an exchange of rings in the Griboyedov registry office in Moscow.

The groom himself sported in old-fashioned gray three-piece suit, which was clearly a couple of sizes larger than him.

The Agon group lead singer and former Quest Pistols member Anton Savlepov married a popular actress and comedian in July Irina Gorbacheva…

The couple did not want to draw too much attention to the celebration, so only a few of the closest people were invited to the wedding. Wedding ceremony secretly held in July 2021…

Late last year, singer Ariana Grande got engaged to her boyfriend, a real estate agent, Dalton Gomez after a year of relationship.

The wedding took place in May 2021 in a closed format. The singer was wearing a dress from designer Vera Wang in the style of the 60s.

In early January 2021, just after the New Year, 54-year-old Rescuers Malibu star Pamela Anderson got married for the 6th time. Her husband became a bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, who is 13 years younger than her.

The actress met her fate during the quarantine.

The wedding took place in the Canadian city of Vancouver in a celebrity country house. Anderson was in vintage dress and a long veil with polka dots, and instead of shoes I chose rubber boots…

On February 16, 57-year-old actor Nicolas Cage married 26-year-old Japanese woman Rico Shibatu…

The future spouses met when the “Family Man” star traveled across the land of the rising sun. Nicholas made an offer to his beloved via video link, and after the end of quarantine, the couple got married in a Las Vegas hotel.

The actor was in a black coat by Tom Ford, and the wedding itself took place according to the Catholic and Shinto rites at once.

Note that Rico took the name of a famous spouse.

