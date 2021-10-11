Which star has unexpected tattoos

It seems like celebrity tattoos are common! Sometimes the drawings on the body of the stars no longer surprise anyone. But there are also those famous personalities whose tattoos are shocking. Which of the stars turns out to have a tattoo, says 5-tv.ru…

Ryan Gosling

Photo: Globallookpress.com / Clemens Niehaus / Geisler-Fotopres

The stars of the movie “Diary of Remembrance” seem like a good boy, but he has tattoos and some are rather strange. Perhaps this was inspired by his role in the film “The Place Beyond the Pines”, where his character was “hammered” from head to toe. Ryan Gosling’s left forearm has a cactus that the actor stuffed himself. Initially, Gosling wanted to portray a monster’s paw holding a heart, but he failed. On the bones of his left hand, Gosling inscribed the initials “ECME”, which are dedicated to his daughter Esmeralda. The girl was given birth by the wife of the actor Eva Mendes in 2014.

Ryan Gosling also has successful tattoos. On the left forearm of the actor is an illustration from his favorite children’s book “The Gift Tree”.

Larisa Dolina

Photo: RIA Novosti / Ekaterina Chesnokova

Few people know that the singer has four tattoos on her body! On the lower back Larissa Dolina depicts a lotus, on the shoulder – a red rose with pointe shoes, and on the ankle – sakura. In 2017, the singer got her fourth tattoo. She decided to portray her cat on her right hand. Valley’s tattoos are subtle because she hides them under her clothes. The latter can be seen if Larisa Dolina puts on an outfit with open arms.

Singer Adele

Photo: TASS / PA Photos

The ringing British singer has seven tattoos, half of which are subtle. On the left wrist Adele the whole composition: three dots and a coin with the inscription “One Penny” in honor of the mother of Penny Adkins. Also inside the penny is a heart and numbers 21 and 19, which symbolize the name of the singer’s two albums. The first Adele released at the age of 19, and the second at the age of 21.

The capital letter “A” is stuffed under the artist’s left ear. No, she dedicated the tattoo not to herself, but to her son – Angela James Koniecki. Adele also has the words “Paradise” and “Angelo” (Angel) on her arms and a bird on her back.











Jennifer Aniston

Photo: TASS / ZUMA

Jennifer Aniston famous for its beauty, talent and fit body. It seemed that the actress was not one of those who would get a tattoo, but in 2018, the numbers “11:11” appeared on the left wrist of the “Friends” star. Aniston hid the meaning for a long time, but in 2021 she hinted that it was associated with the date of her birth – February 11 and the year of her beloved dog’s death, which died in 2011. Best friend Aniston posted a post in Instagram, where she congratulated her on her birthday and showed that she had the same paired tattoo.

Jennifer has a second tattoo in honor of the nickname of her deceased dog. The actress stuffed “Norman” on her leg.

Ani Lorak

Photo: Instagram @anilorak

Even the most devoted fans of the Ukrainian singer had no idea that she had a tattoo. In the summer of 2020 Ani Lorak showed a butterfly pattern on her body. The tattoo is stuffed in a piquant place – on the ribs under the chest.

Vladimir Vinokur

Photo: RIA Novosti / Sergey Guneev

The Russian comedian has several tattoos on his body. He did it when he was young. On one shoulder Distiller filled with a jester who, as Vladimir Natanovich admitted, symbolizes himself. On the second shoulder is a ballerina in honor of her daughter Anastasia. She is a dancer ballet… Vladimir Vinokur promised to get a tattoo in honor of his wife Tamara, but so far he has not done so. Subscribers nicknamed the humorist “hippie grandfather.”

Reese Witherspoon

Photo: TASS / PA Wire / PA Images

The actress has a tattoo in the lower abdomen in the form of an asterisk and two swallows around her. First, a star appeared, and after Reese Witherspoon married agent Jim Totom, the actress decided to add a tattoo and stuffed birds. Reese’s tattoo can only be seen when she bares her belly or puts on a bikini. The drawing symbolizes, on the one hand, harmony in family life, and on the other, freedom and independence.