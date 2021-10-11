Why football fans should abandon the dream of getting the Russian national team to the 2022 World Cup

Consider the position in Group N. Croatia and Russia have 16 points each. The Croats have a better goal difference of +3. In case of equality of points, this indicator will become decisive. Slovenia has 10 points, Slovakia has 9.

I will try to explain why both options are utopia and you should not indulge yourself with illusions.

There are only two options – the first place gives us a direct ticket, the second – the opportunity to break into Qatar through the play-offs.

After this match, conversations intensified, how can we go to Qatar? They say, we are going in second place, and in terms of the points scored on a par with the Croats, the goal is very close. Journalists and fans began to calculate the options in which the Russian national team would win a ticket to the 2022 World Cup.

Tomorrow there are two matches in our group at once, which can clarify a lot. We play in Maribor (Maribor again!) With Slovenia. Croats accept Slovaks at home.

It is unlikely that after what we saw on Friday in Kazan, someone believes in victory. She can’t be so lucky twice in a row. A draw will be a good result. With a high degree of probability, it can be assumed that the Croats who gained the move with Luka Modric as part of the squeeze of the Slovaks killed by defeat in Kazan.

That is, we will lag behind Croatia by 2 points. The next tour is November 11th. We will assume that we will beat Cyprus at home, the Croats on the road to Malta.

We do not take into account the Slovaks and Slovenes, they are just playing with each other.

Thus, everything will be decided in the last round on November 14th. We need to be sure to defeat the Croats either in Zagreb or in Split. Again, remember that all these options work on the condition that Russia does not lose tomorrow in Maribor.

Even on condition of return Golovin, Samoshnikova, and almost incredible return Dziuba, you need to ask yourself a question: will the current Russian team be able to beat the Croats on their field?

My answer is no. Conversations are heard – the Croats are not the same. Do not know… Modric as good as in 2018, Brozovic and Perisic are still the main players of Inter, the champion of Italy, if anyone has forgotten. Rebić – the leader of the Milan attack. In the last match in Bergamo, he beat Atalanta’s defense pretty badly, and Milan won 3: 2.

In a word, give up hope everyone who enters here.

Let’s be realistic – the option with a direct ticket looks like a fantasy.

OPTION # 2: SECOND PLACE

First, let’s talk about the play-offs. The classic system – home match, away match – no longer exists. The 10 second-placed teams in the group will qualify for the play-off tournament, plus two national teams from the League of Nations. These will be six semi-finals. Then three finals, the winners of which will go to Qatar.

There will be no more two games with one opponent. The winner in pairs will be determined in one match.

The top six teams in group runners-up will get home advantage in the semi-finals. In the finals, the venue of the meetings will be determined by lot.

The first play-offs will take place on March 24 and 29.

So who can get the Russian national team in the joints?

Possible rivals include Serbia or Portugal, Czech Republic or Wales, Norway, Ukraine (we will definitely be divorced with it), Switzerland, Poland or Albania, Scotland, Sweden.

All hope for the group J – there Germany is almost in Qatar, and Romania, Armenia and North Macedonia are fiercely fighting for the second ticket.

And even if we are lucky with the draw, it is not at all a fact that we will beat any of these three in one match. Okay, let us beat, but then, as they say, you will not spoil.

A decisive match for a ticket awaits us, and the home team will be determined by lots. In the light of our team’s performance in the autumn campaign, the question arises: are we capable of beating Poland, Norway, Serbia or Sweden against Switzerland? Don’t make the boots laugh Holland.

Of course, we are all optimists, we believe in the best, but let’s be realistic – only a miracle will allow us to break into Qatar through the joints.