“Why sit without hockey?” Kovalchuk spoke about his future

Forward Ilya Kovalchuk answered questions about his future.

– Ilya, what news about your career? I know you are currently training at Luzhniki …

– Yes, I do physical training there. You have to keep yourself in good shape. I came to Moscow for a while on my own business. You need to meet people and figure out what to do next. I think that soon we will decide on my future in hockey.

– Will it be in the NHL or in the KHL?

– Let’s see. I won’t say anything now.

– But when will you make a decision? In December, like last year, when you moved to Avangard?

– Over time, everything is simple. You need to start as quickly as possible. What to sit for? Let’s see … I think you’ll find out soon enough.

– This is the Olympic season. The earlier you enter it, the more chances you have to get to Beijing in February. Do you keep this in mind?

– I think for any player this is a huge incentive to play for the national team. I always say that if I am needed, then always “for”. As for the future, why sit without hockey? Already it is necessary to do what you love again.

In the 2020/21 season, Kovalchuk won the Gagarin Cup with Avangard. He played 16 matches in the KHL regular season, scored 5 goals and chalked up 12 assists. In the playoffs, the striker scored 9 (4 + 5) points in 24 games.

