Will Fury become the greatest boxer after winning by knockout in his third fight with Wilder

Tyson Fury showed his exclusivity in 2015 when he won Wladimir Klitschko, overthrowing him from the throne of the heavyweight. Returning to the business in 2018, he showed his greatness. In 2020, once again becoming the world champion, the Briton proved that it is not in vain that he wears a crown on his head and has the right to be called not only the Gypsy king, but also the king of the heavyweight division, and perhaps even the best fighter of our time. But are these feats enough to go down in history as the greatest heavyweight fighter? Probably not. Yes, now many say that they have not seen fights like those shown by Fury, even when performed Mohammed Alibut even such parallels do not make the Briton the greatest, and it’s time to explain why.

At the moment, the list of plucked scalps includes such figures as Deontay Wilder, Vladimir Klichko and Derek Chisora, which the tongue will not turn to call the top. That’s all. Then there are no-names and well-known jornimens. The elite is gone. It is not Tyson’s fault that his weight category mainly consists of mid-range fighters. But, be that as it may, even with five big victories, it is difficult to declare yourself as a living legend of the sport.





Therefore, Fury clearly outlined for himself the plan of the next battles, which includes not only Anthony Joshua (the statement was made before the Joshua – Usyk fight), but also Dillian White… Now the newly-made world champion has been added to this list. Alexander Usik… The plan is good. But three top opponents for the entire division are extremely small. And it’s still difficult to call White the real elite. A good and strong fighter? Yes. Will he ever become a champion? Very unlikely.





Arguing that Fury is great is useless. He proved to everyone that he is so one, special and unique. And we are sure that none of the athletes would have been able to get out of that depressing bottom from which Fury’s 180-kilogram chubby came out. But to put myself on a par with Mohammed Ali, Mike Tyson, George Foreman, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather you need a lot of big names, not sterile opposition. However, the current heavy weight still resembles a dystopia, in which there are exactly two bright spots. The rest are pale toadstools and trees with lumberjacks.

Fury will always be compared to the legendary heavyweights of the last century, when there was nowhere for an apple to fall from the tops, and this is inevitable. Unfortunately, this comparison will not be in favor of the charismatic Briton. Firstly, those fighters were more athletic than the Gypsy King, which means they were definitely not inferior to him in physics and endurance. Second, they had crazy punching power (big hello from Mike Tyson and Oliver McCall). Fury would hardly have resisted the blow of Iron Mike, and in 10 seconds he would not have had time not only to get up, but even to recover. The Briton, of course, can offer his technique, plasticity, a sense of distance and filigree work as the second number, but this would hardly have saved from the pendulum performed by the original Tyson and several other killer fighters of those times.





But there is one condition under which he can become one of the greatest, although it seems very utopian. Tyson needs to repeat the trick Bernard Hopkins and George Foreman and clean up your division at the age of 50. That is, the Gypsy king should shake things up in 2038. And at the same time, the opposition should be elite, and not like it is now. Given the difficulties overcome with depression, obesity, alcoholism, I want to believe that Tyson will not step on the same rake. However, do not forget that the Gypsy King is a person-motivation and a person-mood. Even kings can get depressed and depressed because no one is immune from this. Because of this, his successful career in 17 years is hard to believe. And I would like …