winter fashion rules for a curvy figure

You can be a style icon no matter what size your clothes are. It is proved by Kim Kardashian, whose figure certainly no one will call standard. She allows herself to wear bright and voluminous coats, but they do not spoil her at all. The fashion secret of the star was revealed by the famous stylist-image maker Elena Shaipova especially for the PopCornNews portal.

“In the case of Kim Kardashian, the down jacket gives her volume, but it doesn’t spoil her. She is a confident, bright girl, everything is fine. At the same time, the down jacket emphasizes the waist, which is also important and appropriate in the case of Kim. In principle, if you play it safe, of course, oversize is more suitable for slender ones. Girls with curvaceous forms do not need additional deliberate volume. Therefore, you can opt for a coat, ”says Elena.

“It in itself does not create too much volume, so you can choose oversized models, and standard ones, and plush ones that are currently fashionable. If it is necessary to warm up more feasibly, then down jackets, sheepskin coats or fur coats, which are voluminous in nature, are best chosen without such additional details as pockets, large stripes and massive accessories. Again, do not forget that the figure will be made more graceful by fitted models, ”she added.

That’s all curvy girls need to remember.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maksakova Yana Olga Tarantina