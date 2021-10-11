“Without a pit stop, Hamilton would have lost to Gasley,” says Toto Wolff – Auto

Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff commented on Lewis Hamilton’s strategy at the Turkish Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion came close to driving the entire race on one set of intermediate tires, but shortly before the finish, Hamilton changed the set and finished fifth.

“We thought we could finish in third place without a pit stop. Or, maybe, switch to “soft” if a dry trajectory appears.

When we saw that Leclair rolled back, like Lewis, it became obvious that we will not reach the finish line, “- said Wolff.

Toto answered the question of whether Lewis should have entered the pit stop earlier:

“It would be better that way. But, being in the car, he did not see how far behind. It is clear that if he had stayed on the track, he would have lost to Gasly (Pierre finished sixth – Sports.ru).

Perhaps it was worth acting conservatively and dropping into the pits with the others. He would drive behind Perez and Leclair and fight them for third place. Probably, such a decision would be correct, but we reason after the fact ”.

