Without DPC leagues, at least two teams from the CIS could have played at TI10 – casters who claim the opposite have not figured out the situation | Dota 2

The group stage ended on October 10 The International 10 (2021) Dota 2. Two teams from South America left the tournament – Thunder Predator and SG e-sports… For two, the teams won only one match in 16 matches. The weak performance of roasters from South America, which received three slots at TI10, has forced the community to talk again about the problems of distribution of points within the DPC. However, there are several Russian-speaking casters, including Alexey Bafik Bafadarov and Vitaly v1lat Volochay, said that without points for regional leagues, the CIS would first of all suffer, which would receive only one slot in the main tournament of the year, and then thanks to the qualifiers. But this statement is not true. We explain why without regional leagues the CIS would have two or even three teams at TI10.

Teams from the CIS really performed at the Majors rather mediocre, especially considering what expectations were from Virtus.pro… Yes, collective Vitaly Save-Melnik failed in both tournaments, only in Singapore he still entered the top 8 and received 200 points. Team Spirit, in turn, achieved the same result, but already in Kiev. And these points would be enough to compete at The International, if the results of regional leagues were not taken into account at all. Only 13 teams scored points for two Majors. Team Spirit and Virtus.pro would share the last place on this list with TNC Predator…

Points for Majors (excluding regional leagues):

PSG.LGD – 900; Evil Geniuses – 900; Vici Gaming – 550; Invictus Gaming – 500; T1 – 400; Team Secret – 350; OB Esports x Neon – 300; Quincy Crew – 300; Nigma galaxy – 300; Thunder Predator – 300; Virtus.pro – 200; Team Spirit – 200; TNC Predator – 200.

There were 12 invites to TI10, and perhaps Team Spirit, Virtus.pro and TNC would have had to play play-offs in two slots. However, one way or another, there was a possibility that both of our teams would get directly to the main tournament of the year. And they would be joined by another roster from the CIS through closed regional qualifiers. It turns out that talk about “at most one of our teams” without DPC is fundamentally wrong. The CIS would have two or three representatives at TI10. As a result, without the DPC system, South America and China would suffer, but not our region.