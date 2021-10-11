Yahoo News Japan (Japan): Tuktamysheva won in Finland in the short program, showing the best personal result and outperforming younger rivals | Society | Inosmi

24-year-old Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who won a silver medal at the 2009 World Championships, took first place in the short program with 81.53 points. This is her best … INOSMI, 11.10.2021

24-year-old Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who won a silver medal at the 2009 World Championships, took first place in the short program with 81.53 points. This is her best result ever – she scored one point above the previous record of 80.54 points set at the 2019 World Team Championship.

Having performed a triple axel in her unique style, she also earned points by making a cascade of a triple lutz – a triple toe loop with a raised hand.

Alena Kostornaya, 18, who won the European Championship in 2020, came in second with 78.61 points. She gave up the three and a half revolutions she performed at the national championship last month and did two and a half revolutions, but made up for it with fast skating.





Third place went to 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, winner of the 2020 junior world championship, who made her senior debut this season. Despite falling three and a half revolutions during rotation, she scored 74.93 points.

Comments from Japanese readers

You

Congratulations to Lisa on her victory! My favorite sportswoman, I hope she will take part in the Olympics. Kostornaya did not perform the triple axel, but she got the impression that she was in good shape. It looks like the competition among Russian women will be very interesting.

Rvi

Valieva had mistakes, and Liza performed just amazing. Kostornaya did not do a triple axel, so she has such a result, but there is a feeling that she is back. It is very interesting, since there is no favorite among the Russian women.

Atk

I am Japanese, so I support Japanese athletes, but the Russians are performing very well now, especially Tuktamyshev. I hope the Beijing Olympics will not be canceled …

Yut

I hope that Lisa will be able to get to the Olympics for the third time. That, thanks to her experience, she will show what younger skaters cannot do, and get a ticket. And most importantly, I hope that, despite her age, she will be able to perform difficult jumps, taking into account the example of other Russian athletes. By the way, when did Gubanova manage to become a citizen of Georgia? Both Poland and Azerbaijan are also represented by former Russian athletes. Perhaps, soon all women’s teams will consist of Russian women.

Yai

Lisa is great! Despite her age, she was able to update her record.

Qyi

Wouldn’t Wakaba Higuchi, Mana Kawabe and Hana Yoshida be able to score as many points as Tuktamysheva, even if they jumped the triple axel?

Dru

Perhaps this time all six participants of the Grand Prix will be from Russia.

Yahoo beginner

It is often written that Valieva is a contender for gold in Beijing, but she has falls. Russian women are power …

Sak

I love Tuktamysheva! The triple axel is her strong point!

Alias

I thought that Kostornaya would take first place, but she only did a double axel.

Cod

Valieva fell, but it is not clear why she was given 35 points for the components of the program?

S

Free skate forecast: 1st place – Valieva – 155 points, total – 228; 2nd place – Tuktamysheva – 145 points, total – 226; 3rd place – Kostornaya – 153 points, in total – 221.