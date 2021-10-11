Zagitova on Instagram spoke about haters and journalists, why Zagitova is wrong, analytics – October 11, 2021

A few hours before the historical rental of Kamila Valieva, Olympic champion Alina Zagitova published a new post. And it doesn’t matter who exactly is the author of the text (Alina, her parents or her PR manager) – no one will press the “publish” button without the skater’s consent. And if so, then we have every right to consider this post a personal point of view.

As Alina says (and she is absolutely correct), popularity always has two sides. Putting the sport on pause, Zagitova did not stop acting in commercials and giving master classes, and she also became the host of the country’s main ice show. All this once again underlines the recognition of Zagitova’s contribution to the popularization of figure skating, the popularity of Alina herself also continues to grow. But there is an unspoken rule: “If you are a public person, you will always receive increased attention.” Any publication instantly gives rise to news leads: what are you wearing, how and what you say, etc. Zagitova is studying to be a journalist and, no doubt, she knows it. But…

CEO of FFKKR Alexander Kogan, commenting on the words of Zagitova, said the following: “Haight is a common occurrence that many athletes face and should not be taken critically.”… Really, having moved away from sports for a while, Alina began to forget about it? But there is much more hate in public life than in sports.

Zagitova has long been more than just an athlete – an idol of millions, an opinion leader, etc. And she knows very well that any of her steps will be examined under a microscope, such is the rule of public life. But the steps are different. And there are only two reactions to these steps – either positive or negative.

Last night, Zagitova’s fans brought the hashtag to trends #Handsoff_fromAlinaZagitova (“Hands off Alina Zagitova”). But what is it all about? Stop discussing Alina? Or discuss it, but only in a positive way? The questions seem to be rhetorical.

