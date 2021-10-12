4liver commented on his work at The International 10 | Dota 2

Dota 2 Announcer Anton 4liver Pavlyukovets rated my work on The International 10 (2021) on Dota 2. On the Prodota.ru forum, he wrote that he expected the worst result from himself, and also noted that he went home after the end of the group stage.

Anton 4liver Pavlyukovets: “I personally exceeded my expectations. I thought it would be worse. 99% of the time I spoke normally, and I also got a series from above. In general, yes – I don’t really stack with people. I disagree on the co-casters – they were all wonderful (everyone had a special / unique form of thinking – which, alas, I do not possess, so my lot is basically a retelling of what is happening) and especially Dima Lost – given that I had not worked with him before. I understand that without work at the software stage, it is super difficult to get an objective assessment, because my regular viewers flatter me – and when you read a continuous positive (xs – who else) you start looking for a catch in everything even more. Dumped home, the guys who will continue to work at the office. broadcasts – good games and don’t get sick! “

The International 10 takes place on October 7-17 in Bucharest. On October 12, the playoff stage started. The teams compete for more than $ 40 million, of which $ 18.2 million will go to the champion.