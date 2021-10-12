4liver commented on his work at The International 10 | Dota 2

Dota 2 Announcer Anton 4liver Pavlyukovets rated my work on The International 10 (2021) on Dota 2. On the Prodota.ru forum, he wrote that he expected the worst result from himself, and also noted that he went home after the end of the group stage.
The International 10 takes place on October 7-17 in Bucharest. On October 12, the playoff stage started. The teams compete for more than $ 40 million, of which $ 18.2 million will go to the champion.