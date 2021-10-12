5 cool Halloween looks inspired by 2021 pop culture

From Squid Game participants to Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala

Halloween 2021 Costume from The Squid Game













Shot from the Netflix series “The Squid Game” (2021)

The South Korean series Squid Game has been at the top of Netflix for several weeks now, and it looks like it will remain at the top of the streaming platform for Halloween 2021. In the center of the plot of the brutal story – a group of desperate people who agreed to participate in a series of sadistic and deadly survival games in the hope of winning a huge cash prize.

Shot from the Netflix series “The Squid Game” (2021)

Bright suits participants of the “Squid Game” will surely become the most popular on All Saints’ Eve this year. All that is needed to repeat them is a green tracksuit and a number attached to the chest: “456”, like the gambling addict and pathological loser Gi-hun; “218”, like the “son of my mother’s friend”, the swindler San-woo; “67”, like the North Korean refugee and talented thief Se-bek, or “1”, like the charming and mysterious old man Il-nam. Alternatively, you can change into a warden (this requires a hot pink jumpsuit and a circle, triangle, or square mask) or a frontman (he wears a black geometric mask and a hooded cloak).

Halloween 2021 costume like Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala-2021

The Met Costume Institute Ball is renowned for its crazy celebrity looks, which are often the inspiration for Halloween costumes. This year’s Met Gala is about American fashion, and strange outfits like Katy Perry in a Moschino chandelier dress or Jared Leto, who brought a wax copy of his head to the red carpet. in 2019 , there weren’t many. Perhaps the most memorable was the exit of Kim Kardashian, who appeared at the Met in a black Balenciaga jumpsuit with a train and a mask that completely covers her face.

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala

A photo of a celebrity posing in a dull outfit next to Kendall Jenner in a translucent shimmery Givenchy dress with a choker became the meme “me and my shadow.” For Halloween 2021, dress like Kim (with a ski mask to help cover your face) and come with a friend who shares the philosophy of the heroine Rachel McAdams from the movie Mean Girls: “Halloween is the only holiday of the year when you can dress up as a harlot without compromising reputation “.

Halloween 2021 costume like Bennifer’s early 2000s

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, 2021

Bennifer is one of the most iconic couples at the turn of the second millennium: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated between 2002 and 2004 before separating for 17 years. This summer, on the 52nd birthday of the singer, a celebrity officially confirmed the resumption of the romance … During their not yet long reunion, Ben and Jen managed to change things , look out for a common house , arrange grand journey along the Mediterranean coast on a mega yacht, debut on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival and become the brightest couple Met Gala …

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for a walk in Beverly Hills, 2002

For a halloween 2021 Bennifer’s pairing look, check out iconic archival celebrity shots: a pale pink velor suit for a girl and a pair of jeans with divorces, complete with a white jumper and sunglasses for her companion.

Halloween costume like The Weeknd in the video for the song Save Your Tears

Performance by The Weeknd at Super Bowl, 2021

The Weeknd is renowned for its talent for creating atmospheric performances. Over the past year, Abel Tesfaye (the musician’s real name) has not left the image created by the fictional narrative of the tracks Blinding Lights, After Hours and Too Late from his latest album After Hours. The Blinding Lights performer has appeared on stage and beyond, showing bruising, bruising, and other signs of a recent incident … At the beginning of 2021, the premiere of the clip Save Your Tears took place, which became the symbolic completion of a series of videos for the tracks Until I Bleed Out, Snowchild, Too Late and In Your Eyes.

The Weeknd in the video for the song Save Your Tears (2021)

The Weeknd’s character survived the latter’s beheading and appears to have undergone unsuccessful plastic surgery. His face was contorted with fillers and scars. Tesfaye’s image, dressed in the spirit of the jazz lounge singers, is literally made for Halloween. To repeat it, you will need a black shirt, a shiny jacket, leather gloves and a couple of YouTube tutorials on creating 3D makeup …

Halloween 2021 costume like Cruella De Ville from Cruella

Emma Stone as Cruella De Ville in Cruella (2021)

Cruella (2021) has already made history as one of the most successful film adaptations of Disney cartoons. The events of the picture unfold in London in the 1970s, in an atmosphere of punk rock and rebellion. It is in this environment that young Estella is confronted with the cruelty of life, because of which she turns into an extravagant villainess Cruella, who dreams of a Dalmatian fur coat. Jenny Bevan, one of the most sought-after costume designers in Hollywood and twice Oscar winner for her work in the films “Room with a View” and “Mad Max: Fury Road”, was responsible for the original images of the heroine of Emma Stone. The more pleasant it will be to repeat them on Halloween 2021.

Emma Stone as Cruella De Ville in Cruella (2021)

Duplicate Cruella’s outfit by matching a blood red dress, long gloves, and a black and white wig. Or wear sequined pants with a motorcycle leather jacket and do emblematic makeup with the word “Future” in the form of an eye mask.

