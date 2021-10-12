5 films with Hugh Jackman that will brighten up a gloomy autumn evening

“Like Smooth” is a classic American comedy about a girl who unexpectedly discovers her talent for carving figures from butter and demonstrates it in a competition. This film is full of irony: director Jim Field Smith pokes fun at the “American Dream” and provincial realities. Starring Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Garner, Ashley Greene and the incomparable Hugh Jackman. By the way, the only thing that Hugh himself did not like in the script was the shooting of a love scene in the car, he admitted that he considered it the most humiliating in his life. And it turned out very reliably!

Chappy the Robot is a science fiction film set in the near future. The plot revolves around a prodigy from South Africa who creates police robots to keep Johannesburg safe from criminals. But the development does not stop there: now the child prodigy dreams of inventing the same machine with artificial intelligence. So it turns out Chappie is a cute robot who is probably able to overtake its creator in development. And all would be fine, but several local bandits are claiming the development, who with his help want to rob the city. Hugh played the role of a bad guy and a good engineer in the film – his hero also creates a robot, but not at all as charming as Chappie.