7 best movies of Cillian Murphy’s career worth watching

Danny Boyle and Christopher Nolan’s favorite and Peaky Blinders colleague Tom Hardy are celebrating their 45th birthday today. InStyle recalls the best roles of the charming Irish actor

Dunkirk, 2017

Chris Nolan's Dunkirk became the first blockbuster in Cillian Murphy's portfolio since the Peaky Blinders breakout. In the grandiose military epic about the Dunkir operation of the Second World War, the actor played not the main, but very expressive role of a soldier rescued from the water with a serious post-traumatic syndrome. The film won three Oscars and a British Academy Award.













“Beginning”, 2010

Christopher Nolan’s painting remains the most ambitious in Cillian Murphy’s portfolio. The actor’s character – the kidnapped son of the tycoon Robert Fisher – turned out to be, perhaps, even more attractive to the viewer than the main character, the talented thief Cobb, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film “Inception” received 8 Oscar nominations, in 4 of which it won the coveted statuettes, and also took 13th place in the IMDb Top 250 rating.

“Inferno”, 2007

One of the most striking works of Cillian Murphy – the role of physicist Robert Capa in the classic Danny Boyle film about space – has earned him praise from both science fiction fans and real scientists. According to the plot, Murphy’s character, together with the crew of Icarus 2, must deliver a nuclear charge, with which it is supposed to reignite the dying Sun.

“The Wind That Shakes the Heather”, 2006

In the ballad about the Civil War in Ireland, Irishman Cillian Murphy played a young IRA officer. Despite the simple plot (two brothers find themselves on opposite sides in the confrontation between Ireland and Britain), the emotional and tough film received the approval of not only viewers, but also critics, winning the main prize of the Cannes Film Festival.

“Breakfast on Pluto”, 2005

Breakfast on Pluto tells the story of a young transvestite from Ireland in the 1970s, who is on a difficult path to realizing his true self. For the role in the film adaptation of the novel by Patrick McCabe, Cillian Murphy, who has established himself in the role of villains and psychopaths, had to change into a woman’s dress and learn to walk in heels, which, according to both viewers and critics, the actor turned out to be talented and at ease.

Batman Begins, 2005

Cillian Murphy appeared in all parts of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, playing Dr. Jonathan Crane, but in Batman Begins, his character turned out to be the main supervillain. Scarecrow with his entertaining weapon of “mind mortification” performed by the actor, according to DC fans, has become one of the most interesting opponents of Batman in the MCU.

“Girl with a Pearl Earring”, 2003

“Girl with a Pearl Earring” was another breakthrough project for Cillian Murphy, who played in a beautiful, measured film about the fictional life of Johannes Vermeer and his model Griet, the butcher’s son, perfectly fitting into the image of four centuries ago.

28 Days Later, 2002

The film “28 Days Later” turned out to be a kind of springboard in the career of Cillian Murphy. In his first and undoubtedly successful starring role in a movie, he talentedly showed the transformation from a man who had lost hope in this world, into a staunch fighter who was able to subdue animal instincts and direct them to protect loved ones. The very same Danny Boyle’s film about post-apocalyptic London has become a kind of defining one for modern horror about zombies.