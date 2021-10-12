57-year-old Keanu Reeves – for older guys. And 70-year-old Cassandra Peterson (“the queen of horrors” Elvira) is for adults.

Subscribe and read Express Newspaper at:

79-year-old Paul McCartney has released his next book for toddlers. New opus Sir Paul called Granddude’s Green Submarine. This picture book continues the series about the adventures of a cheerful, bearded old man. In general, in old age McCartney turned into a venerable children’s writer.

Book title Keanu Reeves BRZRKR does not need translation – everyone understands that this is a berserker, a fierce warrior from ancient Germanic and Scandinavian mythology. The comic begins a new series of similar publications. In addition to the actor, three more authors worked on him. Therefore, the income will have to be divided by four.

– This is an exam for violence. How to try to control it, ”Reeves explained the idea of ​​the“ sad pictures ”.

– We have been working on the project for the last two years. Distracted from the pandemic, – shared the secrets of the creative process, co-author Keanu – Matt Reeves…

Cassandra Peterson became an icon of comedy horror films, starring in 1988 in the film “Elvira – Lady of Darkness.” Her memoirs have long been awaited, and now they are out. And they did not disappoint the fans of the talented woman. It turned out that for 19 years she lived with a female coach Teresa Wierson… Moreover, even partially during his 22-year marriage with a producer Mark Pearson… It’s funny, but at the beginning, Cassandra decided that Teresa was a young man. She was also forced into oral sex by an NBA star Wilt Chamberlain… The height of this negro is 216 cm, and as soon as I present everything, it just takes horror.

– When this colossus weighs 300 pounds (136 kg – A. F.) grabbed me by the neck, I could do little, – complained the poor thing.

She also advised reading Chamberlain’s memoirs, where he claims that he had sex with 20 thousand women.