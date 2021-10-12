A draw for Croatia is a super successful result for Russia. Now Karpin’s team will have enough draw with the favorite to go to the World Cup – 10/12/2021

Today’s results could be decisive. Slovenia – Russia.

After the matches Cyprus – Malta (2: 2), Slovenia – Russia (1: 2) and Croatia – Slovakia (2: 2), the position in the qualifying group N World Cup 2022 looks like this:

Remaining matches:

Recall that the best team in the group gets to the World Cup, and the team that took second place goes to the play-offs. In case of equality of points, the key criteria are as follows: goal difference; the number of goals scored; results of face-to-face meetings.

Both Croatia and Russia secured a place in the top 2 groups, Slovenia and Slovakia lost their chances to go to Qatar.

This game day turned out to be super successful for Russia: in addition to their own victory, the Croats also unexpectedly lost points. This decently improves our alignment two rounds before the end of the selection. Obviously, both Russians and Croats should take three points in the next round. Any other result in the matches with Cyprus and Malta will be a sensation.