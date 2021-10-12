A resident of Kazan demands alimony from Zenit forward Azmun

“He sends 12 thousand rubles to support the child.”

On October 11, it became known that an unnamed Kazan resident had filed a lawsuit in the St. Petersburg court demanding to recognize the Iranian Zenit striker Serdar Azmun as the father of her child.

According to the Telegram channel Mutko against, the girl met the Iranian striker in 2018, when he played for Rubin. In May 2021, she had a child. According to her, Azmun refuses paternity.

Currently, the girl appealed to the Primorsky District Court of St. Petersburg. In addition to demanding to recognize the Iranian as a father, she also asks to appoint alimony in her favor in the amount of 25 percent of the forward’s salary (about 750 thousand euros per year).

The player’s agent Mehdi Hagitali called the information that appeared in the media unreliable.

“This is all gossip. Will Serdar attend the first meeting? Every person in the world must answer on the basis of laws and regulations. But again, this is gossip, ”Hagitali said in an interview with Metaratings.

The plaintiff’s representative Andrei Dmitriev, in turn, said that the blue-white-blue striker sends 12 thousand rubles a month to support the child, but does this not directly, but through intermediaries.

“We have correspondence confirming that Azmun considers the child his own. They corresponded about this on Instagram and WhatsApp, and we will provide these materials during the trial, “- quotes the words of the lawyer” Fontanka “.

At the first meeting, scheduled for December 8, the plaintiff intends to apply for a molecular genetic examination aimed at establishing paternity.

On December 8, Sergei Semak’s charges are scheduled to play at home within the sixth round of the Champions League group stage against Chelsea London, which will determine the final standings in Group H, which is why we can already state that Azmun will definitely not be present at the first meeting court.

A successful game against Swedish Malmo allows us to look with optimism at the future of Zenit in the current Champions League, and if the leader of the Russian championship manages to get a result in paired games with Juventus Turin, then it is meetings with the current winner of the tournament that can open the way for St. Petersburg in the 1/8 finals.

Repetition of the story of Alana Mamaeva

In 2021, there have already been scandals related to a lawsuit in court over the accrual of alimony. The most significant of them was the conflict between Pavel Mamaev, who is currently defending the colors of Rostov, and his ex-wife Alana.

The 34-year-old model in August 2021 demanded to recover from Pavel alimony in the amount of a quarter of his income, but the claim was returned back, since it should have been filed with a lower instance – the magistrate’s court.

Mamaev himself hoped to resolve the alimony issue peacefully – the lawyer on behalf of the football player offered Alana 150 thousand rubles a month, and if she refused, she would receive 12 thousand, which is the minimum subsistence level for a child. The woman was not satisfied with such a situation.

Azmun may leave Russia in 2022

In the current draw of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Serdar Azmun took part in nine matches, in which he scored five goals. The Transfermarkt.de portal estimates the transfer value of the 26-year-old player at € 25 million.

The footballer’s contract with the St. Petersburg club expires this summer. Starting from January, the Iranian will be able to negotiate with any club in Europe about the transition as a free agent.

Leverkusen Bayer 04, where one ex-Zenit goalkeeper Andrei Lunev and Olympique Lyon have already moved in the last summer transfer window, are the clubs most interested in signing Azmun.

The footballer himself, in a September interview with the Footballi.net portal, said that he could not leave Zenit in the offseason.

“If something happens, I will say it myself. I had offers from Lyon, Roma, Bayer, and Tottenham. Everything. All proposals were rejected, this year I will not move anywhere. If I want to go somewhere, I will leave as a free agent, ”Azmun said.

If the blue-white-blue do not offer the Iranian a new contract, then the player with a high degree of probability will leave Russia and go to play in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe. In this case, it will be impossible to call the football player to the courtroom to consider the claim for the payment of alimony.