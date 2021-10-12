Aged Tom Cruise was compared to a balloon

San Francisco, October 12. The appearance of the aged American actor Tom Cruise surprised fans. Users have left relevant comments on the pictures taken by the photographers.

The star of the Mission: Impossible movie franchise was captured during a National League baseball game in San Francisco. Cruz sat on the podium in a blue down jacket and blue jeans. The footage shows that the artist has recovered a little, and the celebrity’s hair has thinned slightly.

Tom Cruise becomes latest Hollywood star to ruin his face with fillers in an attempt to look “youthful”. pic.twitter.com/uHNkeAWtmq – Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 11, 2021

Readers of the Daily Mail drew attention to the appearance of the Hollywood actor. Fans began to actively discuss Tom Cruise, leaving messages in the comments under the photo.

“It looks like a balloon,” said one of the users.

“Tom is either old or overdone with injections,” says the second.

“Tom seems to have gone too far with plastic surgery,” said a third.

“What a fat man,” wrote the fourth.

At the end of last month, it became known about the separation of Tom Cruise from his beloved Hayley Atwell. Surrounded by celebrities, it was reported that the relationship ended on a friendly note. What caused the breakup is not specified. However, one of the acquaintances of the Hollywood actor pointed out that Cruise has a too busy work schedule, which does not imply a serious relationship.