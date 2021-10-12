“Alien”. What do they say about the new star of the figures Kamila Valieva? | Person | Sport

The name of Kamila Valieva is well known in the world of figure skating. For juniors, she won all possible tournaments: the world championship, the Grand Prix finals, stages of various competitions. Among the achievements are also victories in the Cup of Russia and at the stage of the Cup of Russia. The 2021/22 season for a 15-year-old girl becomes the first at the adult international level. And immediately a triumph – a victory at the Finlandia Trophy with a world record.

Fans Alexandra Trusova, Anna Shcherbakova, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva shocked: at his very first adult start Kamila Valieva jumped three quadruple jumps! It seems that the future of figure skating has come, and another pupil Eteri Tutberidze right now she is the main favorite of the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing.

Her performance at the stage in Finland caused a real delight in the world of figure skating. For example, choreographer Ilya Averbukh called Valieva’s performance “alien”.

Averbukh: “Stunning!”

“Bravo to Kamila Valieva, you can probably compare her with something alien. She has a fantastic ability to dissolve on ice.

If she gets all the jumps, she looks stunning in terms of components, rotation, programs. Of course, Camila is one of the main contenders for getting into the coveted three, which is claimed by a large number of girls.

The only thing that is alarming is that in the short and free programs it was not possible to perform her amazing axel with her hand according to the canons. But there is still time “, – quotes Averbukh TASS.

Kamila Valieva set two world records at the Finlandia Trophy. For an arbitrary, Kamila received 174.31 points from the judges, and the total amount was 249.24. Past achievements belonged to Alexandra Trusova (166.62) and Alena Kostornaya (247, 59). The only record that Kamila does not yet hold is the points for the short program. It is held by Kostornaya (85.45).

The reaction to the assessments of Valieva herself is very indicative: she, it seems, was a little surprised by them.

The first coach Valieva: “Kamila was thinking at 8 at the age of 4”

Valieva’s first coach Ksenia Ivanova I was glad for my ward and noted that already at the age of four it was clear that a girl would turn out to be a great athlete.

“When she was little, it was already clear that the child was promising. Firstly, at the age of four, she was clearly thinking not for four, but for eight years. Secondly, her eversion, stretching, and arcs were very good. Mom studied her, took her to gymnastics, and to ballet, and to figure skating. I gave myself completely to the development of the child.

And the girl herself is very purposeful, responsible, conscious. Everything was there. And with the right work with the child, certain results are achieved. What we see now. As for the quadruple jumps, I had no doubt that she would jump them. Kamila is great, I can only be glad for her, “Ivanova told the Championship.

Urmanov: “I liked Tuktamysheva more”

However, not all experts spoke about Valieva’s performance in excellent tones. 1994 Olympic champion Alexey Urmanov found flaws in the rental of a 15-year-old girl.

“There are marks for technique, and there are marks for the creative component of the program. I liked Tuktamyshev more, I did not appreciate Kamila’s performance from the point of view of an interesting reading of the program. More precisely, I did not understand him.

Therefore, it would not be entirely fair to extol her, you can fight against everyone. As if there were people who performed “Bolero” more effectively, and Valieva has something to strive for. Three quads is great, but something else is needed, ”Urmanov noted in an interview with Izvestia.

Of course, it is still too early to say that Valieva will certainly take the gold from Beijing. To do this, you still need to be selected in the top three in the Russian national team. The season has just begun, there are still several competitions ahead, as a result of which a team will be formed that will go to the Olympics. But the fact that Valieva has excellent chances for this is already clear.

While in Finland we saw, in addition to Valieva, Liza Tuktamysheva, which became the second, and Alena Kostornaya, who took the third place. Next starts Trusova and Shcherbakova, who, of course, are ready to seriously compete with Camila. And the competition could be absolutely insane if they were still skating Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva. But that is another story.