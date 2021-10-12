All the problems of The International 2021: coronavirus infection, shabby tables, cramped practices

There are two major esports tournaments this year – The International for Dota 2 and Worlds 2021 on League of Legends – run in parallel.

It is not very convenient to watch, but it can be a great opportunity to compare the organization of events, the quality of broadcasts and audience interest. Tl vs Worlds, Dota 2 vs League of Legends, Valve vs Riot…

The first days showed that so far the balance of power is clearly not in favor of Dota.

Valve lost the fight against coronavirus, but partially

Perhaps the main factor for any event in 2021 is the safety of the participants. With a focus on this, Valve canceled The International last season, and moved this one from August to October. The last CS: GO Major took place in 2019.





History of all The International winners. Who raised Aegis above his head

Riot is bolder. Since the beginning of the pandemic, three major tournaments have already taken place: last year’s World Championship in Shanghai, the Mid Season Invitational in Reykjavik and the Valorant Masters in Berlin. Is it risky? Perhaps, but during this time not a single case of infection has been identified.

Valve and tournament operator PGL were clearly not enough to host the first global event in two years. Before TI10, the entire Team Aster team was infected with the coronavirus, the diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed in several Invictus Gaming players.

As a result, the Aster team found themselves in a risky situation, and the mid lane felt just awful. But he still plays: Yuhao was allowed to replace Liu White Album only with a coach. The team turned from a favorite into an outsider.

He hasn’t eaten normally for several days, he can’t even click on the mouse normally – but he plays because he feels how much his team needs it.

Now the situation is better: the infected players were allowed to perform in the main stage from the numbers, and not go to the stadium. And it would be very strange to do otherwise, given the status of the championship.

In addition, Valve was planning to host The International with viewers. The National Stadium in Bucharest performed well at Euro 2020, in August Romania seemed one of the safest countries. But against the backdrop of a worsening situation, tickets had to be returned three days before the start. Hundreds of fans from all over the world lost money spent on hotels, visas and flights – the cancellation of spectators was a big blow to the reputation of the tournament.

The International 2021 players found themselves in dire conditions

On Worlds, players rarely complain about conditions. Riot does everything to ensure that the teams show the best, brightest and most spectacular game in League of Legends, and the audience – have fun and stay on the stream.

For Valve and the company PGL, which is involved in the tournament in Bucharest, for some reason it is more difficult to do this. In the early days, players complained about food and lack of toilet paper, and then saw their training rooms.

Miroslav Mira Kolpakov showed the Team Spirit practice on Instagram: constant problems with the Internet, non-activated Windows and a computer in front of the sink. In addition to the fact that the players were seated to train in the kitchen, they were given an area of ​​two by two meters: it was uncomfortable to sit, turn around and walk together almost impossible.

Plus, I was unpleasantly surprised by a strange coincidence. Teams with high rating lines got comfortable apartments with spacious rooms. But those who are in the lower positions are less fortunate. This changed only after scandals in the public field – additional spacious rooms were suddenly found. How did it come about?

The main Dota 2 tournament of the year started one and a half hours later than the schedule

Valve’s tournaments rarely start on schedule, unlike the League of Legends World Championships. But this time, The International set a record: the start of the first day was scheduled for 10:00 Moscow time, but the matches started almost at noon. The culprit was technical problems and the late Dota 2 coordinator.

Could this have happened in League of Legends? To be honest, it’s hard to imagine. Any game or website can be disconnected, but it seems as if Valve traditionally did not prepare the client for the start of the tournament, relying on its confidence and the American analogue “maybe”. Familiar with the company, this option seems the most likely.

Ti10 broadcast evokes the feeling of rofloturik with prize money in a beer crate

When the broadcast started, it didn’t get any easier. There were always background sounds on the stream, as if someone was dropping something and buzzing into something. It was possible to completely correct this only after the second day.

A couple of times during the group stage, the streams of the tournament were simply turned off for an unknown reason. This is not so critical, especially since you can easily find an alternative broadcast on Twitch. But the viewing does not become more pleasant from this.

More attentive viewers noticed problems with the design of the studio. Instead of building a set, the analysts used chroma key technology. The photo was taken by Russian commentator Sergei ARS-ART Revin: later the organizers asked him to remove the post.

And even this Romanian organizers, together with Valve, did not manage to do well.

Yes, the Riot World Championship also had its problems. For example, the names of the playing teams were mixed up a couple of times. Or the camera was unsuccessfully transferred. But such failures, as in the broadcast of The International, were not noticed.

Valve seems to have forgotten how to create a show – well, or not coping with the background of Riot

Valve’s tournament looks less spectacular in principle. League of Legends Worlds looks great from a sporting point of view: a whole month of colorful matches, each of which takes place on stage and makes a difference. Events are gaining momentum from the games of weak teams in the preliminary stage to the final, which will have to wait almost a week, savoring highlights and other content.

Seeing all of the Ti10’s content is nearly impossible. During the group stage, the game day lasts until 15:00 – from ten in the morning until it stops. At the same time, four matches are taking place in parallel with the participation of the best teams in the world.

When to watch all this if you are a fan of esports? But there are also interviews, blogs from the tournament and a lot of other content … Which, again, is supplied in large quantities by Riot Games.

In addition, teams do not play the group stage in the stadium, but from their training rooms. While the Riot showcases amazing visuals and player emotions, Valve only occasionally shows some of their lineups before games. Even this kind of content has to wait for hours.

Because of all this, Ti10 lost to Worlds 2021 in views

Dota 2 and The International are much more popular in Russia and the CIS countries. But in other regions of the world, Valve’s mistakes are felt more acutely. Already on the first day, TI10 began to give way to a competitor from Riot – even despite the pre-tournament hype and matches of the top teams.

Apparently, the gap will only widen in the future. While the anniversary The International, which Dota 2 fans have been waiting for for two years, is turning into a disaster – it is already being compared to the worst esports tournaments in history.

It is especially sad that the Dota event is sponsored by the audience: the Ti10 prize fund was formed according to the crowdfunding system. In exchange for in-game bonuses, gamers raised more than $ 160 million – 25% of the prize fund was spent, which became a record for esports.

Esports fans are surprised: couldn’t enough money be allocated from the rest of the amount to avoid problems at the main event of the year? Considering the hassle-free League of Legends World Championship, which the game developers are organizing at their own expense, this issue is most acute. Compared to the main competitor, The International 10 looks ridiculous.



