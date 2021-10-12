American journalist believes that judges help Russian figure skaters

The triumphant performance of Russian figure skaters at the Finlandia Trophy tournament, which ended with the victory of Kamila Valieva, a student of the honored coach of Russia Eteri Tutberidze, was a reason for criticism from Western figure skating fans.

Thus, the famous American journalist Philip Hersh accused the judging panel of the fact that Russian athletes received additional bonuses for components.

“I continue to look through the rules of ISU (International Skating Union – !) to find a bonus for being Russian, but you need to go through three-factor identification to gain access.

These skaters are good enough, so much so that they don’t need inflated component points and GOEs just because their jackets say Russia, ”Hurt tweeted.

Recall that Valieva received 174.31 points for the free program, breaking the world record of Russian Alexandra Trusova, who scored 166.62 points at the Grand Skate Canada stage in 2019.

Also, the Russian woman set a world record for the sum of two programs. Valieva scored 249.24 points, beating the previous record holder Alena Kostornaya, who earned 247.59 points in the 2019/2020 Grand Prix finals.

This opinion caused an angry reaction from fans of Russian athletes.

“Oh really? I constantly review the rules to understand how a skater in men’s competition can win with triple axel falls and no quadruple jumps while others have done all of these elements.

This is because “USA” is written on his jacket. Such hypocrisy, ”commented @moderndaycirce, referring to Evan Lysachik’s performance at the Vancouver Olympics.

At the 2010 Games, the American was able to win gold, ahead of the nearest pursuer in the person of Russian Evgeni Plushenko by 1.31 points, despite the simpler jumping base in the free program.

“Don’t worry, Phil. To offset the “Russian bonus”, post-2018 pay-offs for US men have been and will remain the most impressive in the world of figure skating. You’re really looking forward to Beijing 2022, aren’t you? ” – said another Twitter user from Japan.

At the same time, the honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova found positive in the words of Hert. “The words of an American journalist? Our girls are really very nice. We are proud that “Russia” is written on our jackets! ” – said Tarasova in an interview with “Championship”.

Dmitry Svishchev, a member of the Russian State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, urged to treat the opinion of a journalist from the United States with irony.

“It is not clear why our foreign colleagues and rivals negatively perceive the development of figure skating in Russia. It is necessary to understand not the reasons for the Russian victories, but the reasons for the defeat of the Americans.

Formerly Americans, Canadians were often winners. Nobody shouted that it was dishonest. Every country and school has its own upsurge. For these statements one can only rejoice and treat with a grain of irony. This is an unspoken recognition of our school “, – quotes the words of Svishchev” Championship “.

2006 Olympic speed skating champion Svetlana Zhurova drew parallels between the work of referees in figure skating and rhythmic gymnastics, where a big scandal erupted after the 2020 Olympics.

“There is always a funny story with judges both in rhythmic gymnastics and in figure skating. Either they condemn ours, or they give ours more. And so, and so – everything is bad. It seems to me that both journalists and fans just need to enjoy the skill of Russian figure skaters.

What the girls are showing is phenomenal. And you shouldn’t find fault with this. Probably, the judges in such a situation are simply delighted, and for them this is another reason to put the mark a little higher. Maybe they see it as their duty to celebrate the performance they like.

“The competition in the Russian team among singles is so high; the girls have raised the bar so high that the rest have only to be indignant about this, ”Zhurova said.