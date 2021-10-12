Angelina Jolie played the idiot in Marvel

New details of Angelina Jolie’s role in the upcoming Marvel Comics “The Eternals” have become known. Earlier, the actress admitted that she agreed to play a small role of a superheroine, because in this film she was able to become part of a large international family. And now it turned out that the character of the star also has signs of dementia.

Recently, the producer of the film, Nate Moore, held a “round table” with journalists and said that the eternal Tena (the heroine of Jolie) still has memory loss in the comics, which is explained by the fact that she has been living for a family for millennia, and even the brain of a super creature is not able to accommodate so many memories.

“This is a version of dementia. Due to the amount of memories they have, they (eternal, – Approx. ed.) are lost in their own consciousness. Therefore, she begins to forget what happened to her. Therefore, throughout the film, Gilgamesh becomes her protector, – quoted Moore by Screen Rant. “And when we find them these days, they live away from everyone, in a hut in Australia, because it is too dangerous to be around people. So for Angelina, it’s a fun arc. “

The Eternals will be released on November 4th. The blockbuster also stars Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek.

