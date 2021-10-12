Angelina Jolie sells Churchill painting for £ 7 million

March 2, 2021

Photo author, EPA

Movie star Angelina Jolie sold her painting by Sir Winston Churchill for £ 7 million at an auction in London. The oil painting “Minaret of the Kotuba Mosque” was painted by Churchill in Moroccan Marrakech after the conclusion of the Allied Conference in Casablanca in January 1943.

A spokesman for the auction house Christie’s called it “Churchill’s most significant artistic work.”

It is also the only landscape he painted during the war.

Churchill presented the painting to Franklin Roosevelt. After changing several owners, she was acquired by Jolie at an auction in New Orleans in 2011, and has now gone to an anonymous buyer.

During the telephone trades, the price rose from 1.5 to 7 million pounds. Along with the commission, the anonymous buyer paid almost £ 8.3 million.

Two more of his works went under the hammer at the same time as the “Minaret of the Kotuba Mosque” for 2.43 million pounds.

Before taking up politics, Churchill was an officer, and began to draw relatively late, when he was already about forty.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Sir Winston Churchill was British Prime Minister during World War II. The politician was also a talented writer and artist.

He loved to relax in Marrakech even before the war, finding inspiration in its landscapes wrapped in a translucent haze.

A minaret set against a backdrop of mountains and ruins of the old city, with tiny human figures at its foot, Churchill wrote while sitting on the balcony of the Villa Taylor Hotel, which had become very popular with the European wealthy in the 1970s.

Arts and diplomacy

The Casablanca conference went down in history because the Allies then proclaimed the unconditional surrender of Germany and Japan as the goal of the war and decided to launch massive air raids on the Third Reich.

After the departure of the American delegation, Churchill stayed a day to paint the picture, and then sent it off to Roosevelt.

“This is the quintessence of Churchill’s diplomacy,” says Nick Orchard, head of contemporary British and Irish art at Christie’s. “Soft power, the art of personal relationships between leaders.”

Another landscape, painted by Churchill in Marrakech in 1935, was previously sold for one and a half million pounds.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie acquired several valuable works of art during their life together