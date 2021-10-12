Angelina Jolie sells Churchill painting for £ 7 million

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
17

The Tower Of The Koutoubia Mosque

Photo author, EPA

Movie star Angelina Jolie sold her painting by Sir Winston Churchill for £ 7 million at an auction in London. The oil painting “Minaret of the Kotuba Mosque” was painted by Churchill in Moroccan Marrakech after the conclusion of the Allied Conference in Casablanca in January 1943.

A spokesman for the auction house Christie’s called it “Churchill’s most significant artistic work.”

It is also the only landscape he painted during the war.

Churchill presented the painting to Franklin Roosevelt. After changing several owners, she was acquired by Jolie at an auction in New Orleans in 2011, and has now gone to an anonymous buyer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here