Ariana GRANDE – Doctor Rides-Rides-Rides

Ariana Grande will distribute $ 5 million to those in need of psychological assistance.

In honor of Mental Health Day, the performer promised to allocate a significant amount to the Better Help psychological help platform, which will directly sponsor those in need.

Those who enroll in the program will receive a free monthly subscription to psychological assistance. In the future, they will be able to receive help for money, but with a 15% discount.

Grande (Ariana grande) for the second time in a year sends a large sum to help those in need of psychological support. In June, she allocated $ 1 million for the same purpose.

Grande described her latest donation of $ 5 million as “just one small thing.”

“I admit that there are very significant barriers to accessing mental health resources; and while this is just one small business (while a much larger systemic problem persists), I would like to repeat it with the support of Better. Help in the hope that more people will be able to get help and perhaps some of you will find the strength to try new things and make your own healing a priority, “ – wrote Grande on her Instagram account.

The performer herself has been visiting psychotherapists for a long time in connection with various personal problems. But the most serious reason for the therapy was the attack she experienced in Manchester on May 22, 2017, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device immediately after Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena. Then 23 people died, more than 120 were injured. Grande did not suffer physically, but she had to undergo treatment for a long time for post-traumatic disorder.