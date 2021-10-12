Ariana Grande played a secret wedding: ceremony details

American singer Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez!

Singer Ariana Grande left the ranks of bachelors. Last weekend, the 27-year-old Grammy winner secretly married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

As the representative of the singer told the foreign press, the event was quite modest, quiet and one might say intimate. The celebration was attended by no more than 20 people – only the closest and dearest couples.

The ceremony and celebration took place at the artist’s home in Montecito, California (USA). The newly-made spouses love their home very much, so they wanted to hold the wedding there, away from prying eyes.

They both love Montecito and spend a lot of time there together. So it’s only natural that they got married at Ariana’s house. They always wanted an intimate ceremony and decided to get married last weekend because they both have busy work schedules right now. None of them wanted to wait. The ceremony was beautiful and simple – Ari wanted it to be that way. All they wanted was to share this special moment with their loved ones, – said the representative of Ariana Grande.

Note that the couple met just during the purchase of a house in Los Angeles. Ariana and Dalton began an affair in early 2020, and in December the artist received a marriage proposal. Gomez gave her a ring of a rather unusual shape – with a large diamond and a pearl, which is a family jewel.

