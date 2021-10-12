https://ria.ru/20210804/yourplaceormine-1744392774.html
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix romantic comedy
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon will star in the romantic comedy Netflix – Russia news today
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix romantic comedy
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon will star in the Netflix romantic comedy “Your place or mine,” according to Deadline. RIA Novosti, 04.08.2021
2021-08-04T19: 23
2021-08-04T19: 23
2021-08-04T19: 24
culture
culture News
movies and TV shows
Ashton Kutcher
Reese Witherspoon
netflix
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/04/1744397820_11:841:467_1920x0_80_0_0_57fbf3109828cda48eb4b6dc92802394.jpg
MOSCOW, August 4 – RIA Novosti. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon will star in the Netflix romantic comedy “Your place or mine,” according to Deadline. The script was written by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, The Laws of Attraction), who also makes her directorial debut in the project. Reese Witherspoon will be one of the producers of the tape. Romcom will tell about two best friends who live on opposite coasts. Once they decide to switch houses for a week, after which their whole life turns upside down. Details of the film, including the full cast and release date, are still unknown.
https://ria.ru/20210803/reesewitherspoon-1744139619.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/04/1744397820_114-0:737:467_1920x0_80_0_0_678f5084084e602245c9c55f42c8ef2d.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
culture news, movies and TV series, ashton kutcher, reese witherspoon, netflix