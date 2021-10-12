Aslan Karatsev made his way to the 4th circle of Masters in Indian Wells, beating the Canadian with Russian roots Denis Shapovalov

Even the famous Russian tennis player Mikhail Youzhny, who is now coaching him, did not help Denis Shapovalov.

Karatsev knocked out a Canadian with Russian roots from the Indian Wells grid and breaks into the top 20 of the rating

Russian Aslan Karatsev first made his way to the 4th round at the Masters series tournament. He knocked out a Canadian with Russian roots from the Indian Wells grid Denis Shapovalova…





The most generous Masters! Indian Wells champions to win over $ 1.2 million

At the Indian Wells Masters, set in the California desert, it’s time for Round 3 matches, with seeded vs. seeded. But there are also sensations. So, among women, first of all, the Belarusian Alexandra Sasnovich distinguished himself by knocking out two champions of the Grand Slam tournaments at once – Emma Radukana and Simona Halep. Lucky loser from Brazil, Beatrice Haddad-Maya, removed Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic from the first seed race. But the defeat of the reigning champion Bianca Andreescu from the Estonian Anette Kontaveit is difficult to name. Andreescu has played little this season, she just can’t get out of her injuries. But Kontaveit is now on the move – she just won the WTA-500 tournament in Ostrava, under the leadership of Russian coach Dmitry Tursunov.

Of the five Russian tennis players who hit the main draw, only Anna Kalinskaya, which started performing in qualification. She beat American Claire Liu (WC), Spaniard Sara Sorribes-Tormo (28) and Swiss Victoria Golubic in three sets. For a place in the quarter finals, the Russian woman will compete with Ons Jaber from Tunisia (12).

In men, not included in the number of seeded Andy Murray knocked out of the net the young talent from Spain Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (28) and then will meet with Alexander Zverev (4). Grigor Dimitrov also begins to take on its former form. The Bulgarian recently reached the final of the tournament in San Diego, and in Indian Wells has already made it to the 4th round and is waiting for the winner of the Medvedev – Krainovich pair.

Russian men unanimously overcame the barrier of the 2nd circle. Aslan Karatsev was the first to compete for a place in the 1/8 finals. For the 28-year-old Russian this season, a lot goes with the prefix “for the first time”, since until 2021 he practically did not play in the ATP tour. So participation in such a prestigious “Masters” in Indian Wells is a debut for Aslan. The conditions at this tournament in California are specific – heat, dry air, heavy balls and slow courts. And on Monday, the wind also blew, which brought sand from the desert. The court turned into sandpaper. Players still had to adapt to these conditions.





“Turbulence is annoying.” Karatsev is afraid to fly on airplanes and does not like beach holidays

If in the first match Karatsev got an Italian qualifier as an opponent Salvatore Caruso, whom the Russian defeated in two sets – 6: 0, 6: 2, then in the 3rd round Aslan went to the 9th seeded Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian with Russian roots is coached by the famous Russian tennis player Mikhail Youzhny. It is curious that Aslan had not met Shapovalov before, but in 2015 he beat Yuzhny in the Kremlin Cup.





“Played through pain for a long time.” Aslan Karatsev spoke about his breakthrough into the tennis elite

The rivals took a long time to adapt to each other and to difficult weather conditions. The first break points were earned by Karatsev in the 5th game, but he could not realize them. Then Shapovalov could not take the chance to take the opponent’s serve. It was going to a tie-break, but when the score was 5: 5, Aslan still made a break, and then filed for a set – 7: 5 in 1 hour. In the second set, Denis had practically no chances to succeed at the reception at all – Karatsev played his serve powerfully and aggressively. But the Russian made a break twice and confidently brought the match to victory – 7: 5, 6: 2.

So Aslan, for the first time in his career, reached the 4th round at the Masters series tournament. Prior to that, the best result was the 3rd round (Miami, Madrid and Rome). Now Karatsev is fighting for getting into the Final eight, and each victory is worth its weight in gold. While the Russian is 12th in the ATP Championship race. In addition, according to the results of Indian Wells, the Russian has excellent chances to break into the top 20 of the ATP rankings. To do this, he needs to perform better than his pursuers.





The first title of 27-year-old Aslan Karatsev! Russian tennis player broke into the top 30

After Karatsev’s victory, the Indian Wells stadium was hit not only by the wind, but also by the downpour. All matches were interrupted, after which the workers dried the courts for a long time and the matches between Medvedev and Rublev were postponed until later.