Barcelona defender and Roma midfielder congratulated Simonyan on his 95th birthday :: Football :: RBC Sport

The legend of Russian football was also congratulated by the heads of UEFA and FIFA

President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino and head of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Alexander Cheferin congratulated Vice President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Nikita Simonyan on his birthday. He turned 95 on Tuesday.

“Dear Nikita, legend of Russian and world football! Wish you a happy birthday. Stay strong and healthy, and we will always support you! Take care of yourself, ”says video message Cheferin, which was published by the RFU press service.

Gianni Infantino noted that Simonyan “served not only the club and the country, but also the entire world football community.”

“And he deservedly received the FIFA Order of Merit in 2000. On behalf of all of us, I thank you for sharing your love of football and football wisdom throughout your life. Dear Nikita, you are a true FIFA legend. Thank you, Nikita, happy birthday, ”he added.

Also, Barcelona defender Gerard Piquet and Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined the congratulations.

“Hello, my friend, Nikita Simonyan! I congratulate you on your 95th anniversary. Hope you have a great day with your family and friends. I send you a big hug from Spain. Have a nice day, ”Piquet said in a video message.

“Our dear Nikita Pavlovich. I congratulate you on your birthday, I wish you happiness, success, long life. All the best, I hope to see you soon, ”Mkhitaryan said.

Nikita Simonyan, as part of the USSR national team, became the Olympic champion in 1956. In 1958, the USSR national team made its debut at the World Championship, which was held in Sweden, Simonyan was the team captain. It was he who scored the first goal of the Soviet national team, hitting the gate of the British. After the end of the tournament, the striker retired from the national team, playing a total of 20 matches and scoring 10 goals.

In the USSR championships, Simonyan played 285 matches as a player and scored 145 goals. He became the champion of the USSR with Spartak in 1952, 1953, 1956 and 1958, the USSR Cup winner in 1950 and 1958. As a coach, Simonyan twice led the Moscow “Spartak” to the gold medals of the USSR championship (1962 and 1969), and also once – the Yerevan “Ararat” (1973).