Best movies with Matt Damon

Good Will Hunting, 1997













As obvious as it may seem, it was “Good Will Hunting” that launched Matt Damon’s grandiose career, who not only wrote the script for the film, but also played the main role in it. A classic hit of the 1990s, this is a brilliant exploration of the unjust world in which we live: pseudo-intellectuals end up in leading universities, and geniuses are forced to serve them. Damon plays an MIT janitor who can outperform any math student. Unfortunately, his potential is ruined by a scandalous personal matter: Will faces imprisonment. To fix this, he will have to do difficult inner work and again earn the trust of others. The film won an Oscar for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, by Robin Williams.

The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999

Based on the hero of the novel by Patricia Highsmith, the character of Mr. Ripley makes his way into the elite circles of society through lies, deception and murder. He is a psychopath who is desperate to become someone else. Matt Damon, who played Ripley, tried to make his character more human than he was described in the book, to make the audience fear and empathize at the same time. His obsession and helpfulness knows no bounds, but what brought him to such a life? Twenty years later, “The Talented Mr. Ripley” remains one of the main works in Damon’s portfolio. The film has received dozens of nominations for prestigious film awards (including Oscars and Golden Globes) and won a British Academy prize.

Ocean Trilogy, 2001, 2004, 2007

Steven Spielberg’s trilogy of a group of the best of the best teaming up to rob the biggest casinos in Las Vegas is one of the funniest and most addicting interpretations of its genre. By the time the shooting of Ocean’s Eleven began, Matt Damon was already a famous actor, but he was not afraid to concede the best scenes and the most important moments to George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Other characters in the film treated his Linus like a child, and he skillfully played along, proving from time to time that he was one of the main links of the brilliant plan. The sequels that followed, “Twelve …” and “Ocean’s Thirteen”, practically did not yield to the title film in terms of the quality and originality of the plot, which is a rarity even for the eminent director and A-list cast of the trilogy.

The Departed, 2006

In the filmography of Matt Damon, there are practically no roles of bad guys – he is too good to become a typical character of this role. That is why the appearance of the actor in the crime thriller Martin Scorsese became a real sensation. The Renegade’s plot is similar to a chess game played on two boards at the same time. Leonardo DiCaprio is a policeman who manages to establish contact with the head of the mafia undercover, and Damon is his opposite, a mafioso who infiltrates the ranks of cops. Despite the seeming simplicity of the plot, the film is famously twisted and makes the viewer intently look at the screen throughout the entire two-hour duration. No wonder the “Departed” received four “Oscars”, “Golden Globe” and a dozen more prestigious nominations and awards.

The Martian, 2015

It’s hard to imagine a role that more accurately conveys Matt Damon’s offscreen character than Mark Watney from Ridley Scott’s science fiction film The Martian. He is smart, enterprising, a little sly, but at the same time handsome, serious and decisive; this is a guy you can’t help but root for. Due to a mistake by a group of astronauts, Mark found himself alone on the red planet. With no connection to Earth, but with a living accommodation unit and a small supply of provisions, he will try to last four years until the next Ares-4 mission arrives. The film received seven Oscar nominations and won two Golden Globes (including Best Actor for Damon).

Ford v Ferarri, 2019

In the 2019 sports drama, Matt Damon plays talented car designer Carroll Shelby, who joins forces with rebellious but promising race car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to help conservative Ford beat legendary Italian rivals Ferrari in the final of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans and finally change course towards more fashionable cars. Behind the unattractive title “Ford v Ferrari”, promising a movie about cars and racing, lies an inspiring story about men, their dreams, bureaucracy, politics and the philosophy of innovation. The film was awarded two Oscars and a British Academy Award.