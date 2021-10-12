Binance Establishes $ 1 Billion Fund to Develop BSC Ecosystem

Binance cryptocurrency exchange has announced the launch of a $ 1 billion fund to develop and support the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem.

It’s time to accelerate #BinanceSmartChain‘s journey towards scaling and mass adoption 🚀 We’re announcing the biggest growth fund in the history of crypto – the $ 1 billion fund to push the adoption of not only BSC but the whole blockchain industry.

👇https: //t.co/lkTHmp8fRm – Binance Smart Chain (@BinanceChain) October 12, 2021

The fund is divided into four categories:

talent development program ($ 100 million);

liquidity incentive program ($ 100 million);

developer program ($ 300 million);

investment and incubation program ($ 500 million).

The latter category is focused on funding startups from various fields, including games and applications from the virtual reality and metaverse segments.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the new fund will accelerate the global adoption of digital assets and make BSC “the first of its kind blockchain ecosystem with a billion users.”

Against this backdrop, the price of the Binance Coin (BNB) token has risen by 7.7% over the past hour, according to CoinGecko. At the moment, the quotes reached $ 428, by now they have corrected to $ 426.

Binance Hourly BNB / USDT Chart. Data: TradingView.

Recall that in April 2021, a record number of transactions per day was recorded in the Binance Smart Chain network – 9.13 million.At that time, this was almost six times higher than the Ethereum blockchain.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER