Binance Launches $ 1B Fund to Develop BSC Ecosystem

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the creation of a $ 1 billion acceleration fund to empower the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem and drive massive adoption in the fintech sector.

The exchange featured an eight-figure fund in a tiered development model in four specialized areas: talent development, liquidity incentive program, construction program, investment and incubation program. The announcement proposed allocating $ 100, 100, 300 and 500 million for each segment, respectively.

The bank’s largest sponsor, an investment and incubation program, will focus on multi-chain expansion of already emerging technology areas. This includes various meta-universes, games, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence.

Binance Maverick founder Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ on Twitter, shared a simple yet effective take on the news:

Billion Reasons #buidl on #BSC https://t.co/DHeUktfj84— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) October 12, 2021

The platform’s statement outlines high hopes for improving interoperability between traditional infrastructure and Web 3.0 infrastructure:

“In collaboration with leading industry organizations, the investment fund will aim to scale blockchain technology for real-world use cases and bridge the gap between the crypto blockchain and the current technical and financial sectors.”

Binance Smart Chain was introduced to the market in September 2020 as a fundamental launching pad for the development of decentralized applications or dApps that are compatible with the Ethereum blockchain via the Ethereum virtual machine.

Since its inception, the platform has grown to serve over 1 million daily active users across a wide range of over 900 decentralized applications. One of the more prominent decentralized exchanges, or DEXs built on BSC, is PancakeSwap, whose total value is currently locked, or TVL, according to Defistation.

Amid an insidious rise in hacker attacks and violations in decentralized finance or DeFi, Binance Smart Chain has partnered with blockchain security firm ImmuneFi to offer error rewards and other incentives for ethically minded hackers and whitehat developers.