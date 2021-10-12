Binance Lists SuperRare NFT RARE Token | Blockchain24

Binance has listed the SuperRare token, an NFT marketplace where unique, one-time digital artwork can be collected and traded with the RARE token. The pairs RARE / BTC (BTC / USD), RARE / BNB (BNB / USD), RARE / BUSD and RARE / USDT are available for trading.

Trading began at 06:00 (UTC) today, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange reported on its website.

About SuperRare

The artists on the SuperRare network create each piece authentically and tokenize it as a crypto-collectible digital item that can be owned and sold. RARE platform management token.

Token holders can allocate funds from the community treasury, manage key platform parameters, and vote on proposed protocol and network improvements. Binance does not charge RARE placement fees.

According to the SuperRare site:

You can think of SuperRare as Instagram and Christies. A new way to interact with art, culture and collecting online.

Every piece of art on SuperRare is a blockchain-traceable digital object protected by cryptography. According to the platform, these are provably rare items that you can collect and have value, like Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH / USD) and other cryptocurrencies.

SuperRare is like a social network for digital art. Digital collectibles are ideal for the social environment due to the transparency of their ownership. To start collecting them, you can register on the website and link your SuperRare account to your Ethereum wallet. Once your account is ready to go, you can view your activity stream or subscribe to your favorite artists to start collecting.

Buying art on SuperRare

SuperRare runs on Ethereum, and all transactions take place over the air, the network’s own cryptocurrency. SuperRare offers to buy Ether on Coinbase as the easiest and fastest option.

At the moment SuperRare is in its early stages and provides access to a small number of select artists. The buyer pays a transaction fee of 3% on all purchases. The initial sales commission is 15%, and the creator gets 85%. They receive a 10% commission on secondary sales.