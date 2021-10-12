“Bjoergen’s heartbreaking doping story. And it doesn’t matter that her bitsuha and shoulders are larger than those of Schwarzenegger. “

Match TV presenter and commentator Dmitry Guberniev spoke about the situation with the Norwegian skier Marit Bjorgen, who passed a positive doping test at the 2017 World Championships.

In the biographical book of the athlete, information appeared that she was taking the drug norethisterone, which is among the approved ones, to shift the menstrual cycle. Traces of the banned 19-norandrosterone have been found in this substance. At the same time, the FIS terminated the investigation into the athlete after the explanations of the Norwegian national team.

– Another heartbreaking story from the Norwegian sportswoman Marit Bjorgen. Indeed, you will not envy, because Teresa Johaug had an ointment containing anabolic steroids, and here the problem is female. Indeed, taking the drug against the background of stress and the menstrual cycle, and again for some reason an anabolic steroid. As in Sundby’s time, remember, asthmatic. You can throw in the drug as much as you like, and then say: “Oh, excuse me, this is by accident, asthma is already at the throat, cats are scratching their souls.” Therefore, this is a good excuse for hypocrites and liars, because it turns into a system. It is necessary to poison the Russian guy Loginov, forcing him to apologize, but, of course, tell him in books in order to arouse sympathy among the Norwegian people. One has lipstick, another has asthma and suffocates every day, beating Russian skiers.

And here is such a story, purely female, and it doesn’t matter that Bjoergen has more bitsuha and shoulders than Arnold Schwarzenegger. But the most important thing is the heartbreaking story of a woman who has a shift in her period from exertion, then a drug, and then, out of nowhere, a steroid appeared. They lie, they are hypocrites. Here you can only laugh. But, in fact, this is all very sad. One story, another story. You can say as much as you like: “You don’t understand, this is different!” But here, perhaps, we are even talking about some kind of disguise. Let’s see what will happen next. Whose other revelations will be presented to us by the Norwegian media and book publishers, – said Guberniev on the air of the program “All for the Match!”.

Open video

On account of 41-year-old Bjorgen 15 Olympic medals (8 gold, 4 silver and three bronze).