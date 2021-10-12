Bloomberg strategist predicted record crypto growth

The increase in public debt and the threat of default for the United States should lead to an unprecedented jump in the rate of the cryptocurrency, which has gained great confidence, the expert said.

Bloomberg chief strategist for commodities Mike McGlone predicted a significant rise in the price of bitcoin by the end of 2021.

He reported his prediction on a page in Twitter…

According to the analyst, the growth of US government debt and the risk of economic default could lead to an unprecedented jump in the Bitcoin exchange rate and the transition of the cryptocurrency to a “unique phase” in the fourth quarter of this year. He noted that approaching the debt limit plays against managers who avoid transactions and deductions in BTC.

As McGlone pointed out, the value of bitcoin continues to grow at the same time as markets increasingly trust the technologies that determine the supply of cryptocurrency (as you know, bitcoin has a limited emission of 21 million tokens).

Chart of Bitcoin Collateral Decrease Compared to US Debt Growth [+–] Photo: Twitter

In September McGlone confirmed his forecast, according to which bitcoin will rise in price to $ 100 thousand by the end of 2021. A Bloomberg spokesman assures that the most popular cryptocurrency will double in price over the past 3 months, and a new trend for the introduction of digital assets will help in this.

In his October Bloomberg Crypto Outlook review, the expert suggested that Bitcoin is in the midst of a bull run (intense trading with higher prices), based on the 260-day volatility of the token relative to the S&P 500 stock index. that the cryptocurrency may rise for a long time before the “bearish phase” begins, i.e. drop in value.

“Bitcoin was hot in April before correcting due to concerns about energy consumption and a ban in China, which testifies to the uniqueness and strength of the world’s largest decentralized network,” McGlone said.

Earlier they wrote that Bitcoin has risen in price again after the recent fall. BTC hit $ 55,000 for the first time since May this year. According to analysts, the jump was caused by a large purchase of tokens in the amount of $ 1.6 billion. The value of the Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency increased by 360%.

Focus wrote how to buy bitcoins and what they can be spent on in Ukraine. Cryptocurrency can be not only a reliable “wallet” for investments, but also a real means of payment, because many institutions already accept payments in BTC.

Billionaire Ray Dalio recently named a possible reason for Bitcoin’s failure. According to him, government authorities have ways to destroy the popular cryptocurrency or take control over it.