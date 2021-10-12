Brad Pitt joins George Clooney as coffee machine ambassador

MIR-Reuters – Brad Pitt went on Thursday in the footsteps of his Hollywood friend and star “Nespresso“George Clooney, becoming a brand ambassador for De ‘Longer.

The Italian homemade coffee company said it has launched a global campaign for its homemade espresso machines with a video directed by La Land director David Cheney and starring Oscar-winning actor Pitt.

Pitt’s longtime friend Clooney has been the advertising frontman of the premium coffee brand Nespresso for many years.

Our group has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years and the household espresso machine segment has taken a central role in this expansion, said De ‘Lont CEO Massimo Garavaglia in the statement.

De ‘Lonfest reported double-digit revenue growth last year as people staying home during lockouts increased demand for coffee machines, cooking utensils and air conditioners.

Household espresso machines account for over 50% of Delonver’s range.

The investment in this campaign is an integral part of the marketing and communications strategy implemented in recent years, added Garavaglia.