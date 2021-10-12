Bulykin announced about getting rid of the “Dzyubazanimosti” of the Russian national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The former striker of the Russian national team, Ajax and Lokomotiv appreciated the game of Karpin’s team in the match with Slovenia, noting that the national team has not yet found its own style of play

The Russian national team got rid of the dependence on the forward Artyom Dziuba in their game. This was announced to RBC.Sport by ex-striker of Lokomotiv and Dutch Ajax Dmitry Bulykin.

“We can say that we got rid of“ Dziubazavisimosti ”, were able to defeat strong rivals twice without it and come out on top. But no one still knows how it would have turned out with him. By the way, we managed without a large number of leaders, the guys are just great, ”said Bulykin.

Also, the former player of the Russian national team noticed that the national team under the leadership of coach Valery Karpin has not yet found its own style of play, and it is too early to say that the team is already at the World Championship.

“We haven’t found our game yet and we are not yet at the World Championship, now we cannot say that, we have to wait for the November games. We played well today, good goals, won, I really liked the movement of the players, ”concluded the ex-Lokomotiv forward.

The Russian national team won the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup over Slovenia (2: 1) and guaranteed itself at least participation in the play-off matches of the World Cup qualifying tournament. After Karpin was appointed to the national team, Dziuba did not play a single match.

After 8 rounds, the Russian national team with 19 points tops the standings. In second place is the Croatian team with 17 points.

In the remaining two matches, the Russian national team will play at home with Cyprus (November 11) and away with Croatia (November 14).