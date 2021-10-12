Buzova in a wrap dress did not hide her replenished arms and legs

The TV presenter spends time on the coast in Turkey, where she could not deny herself food. Fans barely recognized the recovered star.

Olga Buzova is one of the most famous people in Russia. She collects full halls of spectators and does not stop acting in new projects. This year Olga left Dom-2 and also parted ways with Dava. She traveled all summer and managed to relax in Europe. And this fall, the artist has already traveled to Turkey for several days. The day before, she returned to her favorite resort, where she arranged a day of relaxation.

In the evening Buzova decided to walk along the beach. She appeared in a flowing grass-colored dress with a polka dot print. The wrap-around outfit emphasized her waist and hid the flaws in her figure, but not all. Many stylists, as well as Alexander Vasiliev, noted that this style is able to hide the belly. And since the TV presenter has recovered in recent months, she does not miss the opportunity to use the tricks of the stylists.

But after a few hours Olga arranged a feast. She filmed a table on which there were many dishes with seafood, salads, fish. The star was waiting for her PR manager.

“I would like to fit into my suits. But I love this salad, but I don’t eat this kind of cheese. Oh, fish! How delicious everything is, ”the artist admired.

And fans noticed that she became more magnificent. “I didn’t even know right away that it was Buzova. First of all, she is wearing a robe, or what is there, and a long one, her legs have grown fat in comparison with what she has in the photo “,” When did you have time to round out? Hands and knives like a milkmaid, there is no waist at all “,” This is what I understand here so real! Gentle, cute! “,” Puffy “,” She’s just like a country girl here, “the subscribers commented on the post.

