“Can the Russian national hockey team have another head coach?”

Correspondent “Match TV” Pavel Lysenkov commented on the news about the postponement of the announcement of the coaching staff of the Russian national team.

– Today we were waiting for the head coach of the Russian Olympic team, Alexei Zhamnov, to announce his headquarters, with which he will work in Beijing. But that did not happen.

According to our information, the meeting at which Alexey Zhamnov was supposed to coordinate his coaching staff with the federation was scheduled for 13:00 today. Then it was postponed to 15:00. And at 19:00 the information came: “The announcement of the head coach, as well as information on the coaching staff of the national team will take place at the press conference on October 18”.

Does this mean that Zhamnov was unable to approve the candidates that he planned for the headquarters? Or that we can see that another head coach will be appointed to the Russian national team? After all, earlier the president of the federation, Vladislav Tretyak, announced Oleg Znarka for this position. In these matters, the intrigue is suspended for almost a week, – said Lysenkov.

On September 24, President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) Tretyak, in an interview with TASS, announced the appointment of Znark to the post of head coach of the national team. On the 27th, the FHR expert council recommended the appointment of Zhamnov as head coach.

The Olympic Games will be held from 4 to 20 February in Beijing. The Russian national team at the preliminary stage will play in Group B together with the teams of the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark.