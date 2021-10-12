“Charming Rock Star”: Dior Shoots Ad with Johnny Depp | AdYummy! | news

In the comments to the video, hundreds of grateful comments from the fans of the actor

Dior has launched a new ad campaign with Johnny Depp. In it, he talks about people and life, and also plays the guitar. The fashion house has partnered with Depp despite being accused of physical and mental abuse against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

“Johnny Depp is a charming rock star who never leaves her guitar. Today he manifests himself sincerely and nobly. Discover a unique conversation with him, ”reads the caption to the video.

The actor has been trying to challenge Hurd’s charges since 2016. There are recorded facts of violence against him by his ex-wife. Despite this, many major film companies have terminated their agreements with Depp.

The Hollywood actor became a Dior Ambassador in 2015. This was his first contract to advertise men’s perfumery. In 2019, a commercial for Sauvage perfume, which starred Depp, was convicted and the fashion house was forced to remove it. Dior was accused of racism by the public: many considered it offensive that the indigenous people of America were chosen to advertise a fragrance called Sauvage (in English – “savage”).