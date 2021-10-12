Coinbase Follows FTX and Binance in Launching NFT Marketplace

Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it will open a waiting list for the non-financial market, which it plans to launch later this year.

In a blog post on October 12, Coinbase VP of Products and Ecosystem Sanchan Saxena said the non-fungible token market, or NFT, would allow users to mint, buy, open, and showcase Ethereum-based tokens. According to Saxena, this proposal will allow creators to control their work “through decentralized contracts and metadata transparency” with all NFTs in the chain.

Coinbase’s announcement followed the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its US subsidiary, which introduced a marketplace in which users can trade NFT through the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, entered the NFT market in June, launching its own trading platform aimed at minimizing transaction costs.

With 68 million verified users and 8.8 million monthly active users as of Q2 2021, Coinbase’s entry into the NFT industry could compete with established markets like OpenSea and Rarible. OpenSea head of product Nate Chastain has faced criticism for using burner wallets to buy NFT on the platform so that the artwork can get more attention on the website’s home page. The platform mainly uses Ethereum, which dominates the sales of the NFT market.

According to DappRadar, the total transaction volume on OpenSea was $ 8.7 billion at time of publication, making it the largest NFT marketplace. NFT sales through the Pokémon-inspired game Axie Infinity came in second with $ 2.5 billion.