Controversy erupted on the Web over the appearance of Tom Cruise | News | News

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise attended a baseball game with his son Connor last week, and his appearance immediately sparked a heated debate on social media.

In the footage from the match between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 59-year-old actor, known for his athleticism, appeared in a new form for fans – Cruz’s face was noticeably rounded.

Tom Cruise is in attendance at @SFGiants game tonight. It is Fleet Week in San Francisco #ResilientSF #Postseason pic.twitter.com/uRGX98xv6X – Chris Alvarez (@ CAlvarezABC7) October 10, 2021

Commentators on social networks were divided into three camps: some believe that a good appetite is to blame for the transformation, others blame excessive cosmetic injections for the transformation, and still others are completely sure that the actor has health problems and the change is a consequence of taking hormonal drugs.

In any case, Cruz himself did not look worried about his appearance, he had a great time with his son, enjoyed the match, smiled and waved every time the camera was pointed at him, writes Fox News.

In addition, the actor refused to tell reporters which team he supported, stressing that he is generally a baseball fan.

On September 21, actress Nicole Kidman told some of the details of her marriage and divorce from her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise.