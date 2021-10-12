Croatia Slovakia 2: 2 video goals match preview Croatia Slovakia 11 October qualifying World Cup qualifiers in Qatar – 11 October 2021

On October 11, the most important matches in the qualifying tournament before the World Cup in Qatar took place. The Russian national team under the leadership of Valery Karpin beat Slovenia in Maribor (2: 1), and the Croatian national team in parallel went out in peace with the Slovaks – 2: 2. Thanks to these results, our team passed Croatia in the standings and took the lead in Group H – two rounds before the finish we are ahead of Zlatko Dalic’s team by two points.

We remember well how the Croats helped us before Euro 2008: then the “chess” team beat England in a meaningless match at Wembley, thanks to which Russia made it to the final tournament. And now – another gift that Croatia presented to Russia: the vice-world champions unexpectedly failed to beat Slovakia at the Gradski stadium in Osijek.

The Slovaks opened the scoring in the 20th minute, when the footballer of the Prague Slavia Ivan Schranz successfully closed Marek Hamshik’s cross from a free kick. Croatia responded with a scoring standard: Modric’s corner ended with a goal from Kramaric. But the hosts left for the break as the losing side – the spectators who came to Gradski were upset by Lukash Garaslin’s accurate shot.

Of course, Modric had to save Croatia: in the 71st minute, the winner of the Ballon d’Or 2018, not without the help of a ricochet, converted a free kick. At the end of the game, the ball again went into the net of the Slovaks’ goal, but the referees canceled Nikola Vlašić’s goal due to an offside position. 2: 2 – now everything will be decided on November 18, when Croatia and Russia will play a face-to-face match in Split. In case of victory over Cyprus, it will be enough for us not to lose in Croatia to qualify for the World Cup from the first place in the group.