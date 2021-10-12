CSKA – “Spartak” – 1: 0, video of the match and the fight between Matvey Guskov and Yori Lehter, 11.10.2021

Spartak still cannot beat any top club in the KHL, but Matvey Guskov and Yori Lekhterya had a tough fight.

Powerful brawl in the Moscow derby! The son of the head of the MHL was not afraid of an experienced Finn

The Moscow derby is always interesting. Especially when Spartak and CSKA meet each other. Today the army team were the nominal owners (especially since the red-and-white have already moved to Megasport), but this does not change the essence of the matter.

It is interesting that the teams have already played with each other this season. Then, with a score of 5: 3 on Khodynka, the team of Sergei Fedorov turned out to be stronger. Albeit more experienced, expensive and skilled, but still experiencing certain problems after castling in the coaching staff. But even such teams are coping with Spartak now. So far, the red and white have not won against any top rival, limiting themselves to victories over those whom they are obliged to win anyway.





I remember how Boris Mironov answered after the first defeat against CSKA when asked that he, being an army pupil, turned out to be the head coach of Spartak.

“Yes, I am a graduate of an army school, but today it didn’t matter for me. At the moment I represent Spartak, so I completely devote myself to work and cheer along with my fans. They and I worry about the team. This is hockey, this is a sport. This is how the game developed. You never know who will win. Today, luck was on the side of CSKA. There is no such thing to specially prepare. Now with my heart and soul I am sick and worried about Spartak, ”Mironov told reporters.

So today CSKA looked somehow more interesting. What was only a fight in the first period, when a young Matvey Guskov was not afraid to grapple with an experienced Finn Yori Lehtera…

At the same time, the fight turned out to be fair. Both threw off their gloves, accepted the challenge and, most importantly, the judges did not go anywhere, as they usually like to do. In general, an honest hockey match according to all the canons and rules. That is why the fine turned out to be logical – five minutes each.

By the way, Matvey is the son of the KHL vice-president for the development of youth hockey, the head of the youth league Alexandra Guskova… Guskov Sr. himself watched Matvey’s game from the rostrum.

The only goal in two periods happened at the end of the first segment of the meeting, when Spartak was sent off for two minutes Vishnevsky…

It turned out to be a quick implementation of unnecessary things. CSKA won the throw-in, then raised the puck to the blue line, from where Nesterov clicked powerfully, and Plotnikov masterfully corrected from a nickle. Seemed like there was a hindrance Danscu, but Mironov and his assistants for some reason did not take video viewing of the moment.

The second period turned out to be goalless, and in the third twenty minutes, another interesting episode happened. Khokhlachev jumped out to a rendezvous with Reideborn, Lugovyak frankly hooked the Spartak player with a club and knocked him down, but Roman Hoffman for some reason he gave only two minutes, although a bullet was clearly asking for it.

The nominal guests tried to arrange the final assault, but there was little sense from this. Reideborn never missed, having outplayed Danska in the Swedish goalkeeping duel, and CSKA turned out to be stronger for the second time this season in the principled Moscow derby.

It looks like it’s time for Spartak to take some measures. It cannot go on like this all the time. The fans were waiting for victories over serious rivals.