Daily Mail readers admired Peresild’s courage and dropped Tom Cruise

The British newspaper Daily Mail called the arrival of the Russian “film crew” to the ISS as another US space failure, “Tsargrad” reports. Radio Sputnik, 05.10.2021

2021-10-05T19: 07

Challenge accepted. The movie crew flies to the ISS The world’s first movie crew went to the ISS. On board the Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft Hero of Russia cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild. They will have a difficult task – to shoot episodes on the ISS for the film, tentatively titled “The Challenge”. How Russian filmmakers were prepared for a flight into space, how the shooting will take place and what they expect from the film, we are discussing on the air of Sputnik radio. Lazutkin: I get angry when I watch films about space. Show wrong and wrong. I would recommend the Apollo 13 painting. Lazutkin: It’s interesting to take off, and it’s even more interesting to land. Apostles: Now, due to the excitement of the flight, the film itself is being overlooked. This is a great responsibility. There is no room for error here. audio / mpeg

MOSCOW, October 5 / Radio Sputnik. The British newspaper Daily Mail called the arrival of the Russian “film crew” to the ISS another space failure of the United States, Tsargrad reports. Peresild. The material about the Russian “film crew” has collected a large number of readers’ comments. Many of them made fun of the Hollywood actor. “Suddenly Scientology didn’t help Tom Cruise,” wrote one of the users. “It’s very sad that” Tiny Tom “will not be the first … although wait, I just realized … no one cares” – users continued to poke fun at the Hollywood actor. Some Britons even spoke ironically about the success of the United States in space and called for recognition of Russia’s superiority in this area. The launch of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and director of the film “Challenge” Klim Shipenko took place at 11:55 Moscow time from the Baikonur cosmodrome. The spacecraft docked at the Russian segment of the ISS at 15:22. The crew commander Anton Shkaplerov performed docking in manual mode after the Kurs system failed. Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days on board the ISS. Filming of the film “Challenge” will take place on the Russian and American segments. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported on how the transfer of the film crew from the spacecraft to the ISS went. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

