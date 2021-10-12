Dealers, plastic or overweight? The whole world is discussing the blurry face of Tom Cruise









Next year the actor will turn 60, and until recently we suspected that he had discovered the secret of eternal youth. But now something has clearly happened to him, and fans still cannot understand who is to blame for the unsuccessful transformation – overeating, a surgeon or age.









Do not feed Internet critics with bread, let me accuse celebrities of excessive passion for photoshop and other improvements. How many times in the comments of the stars have sinned on FaceTune! Recently, we all discussed Runet how Borodin was not recognized in the photo with her friends, and all the Kardashian-Jenner photo failures, which proved how imperfect they are, can be discussed for hours at all.

But in the case of Tom Cruise, subscribers just blew up comments on Instagram with a prayer: “Please, let it be someone’s cruel photoshop!”. The Hollywood actor and permanent sex symbol broke away from the filming of the last part of the film “Mission: Impossible” and decided to take a break, finally watching the game not of artists, but of athletes. Cruise appeared at a baseball game in San Francisco with his son Connor and became the star of the evening.

Tom is a rather mysterious person. For all his popularity on the web, there are not so many fresh photos of him, and even those, according to rumors, he carefully “filters” before publication. How else to explain that in every shot Tom is fresh and young, as at the very beginning of his career? So the cameramen who filmed the match simply could not miss such a star guest and immediately brought him to the big screens.

Tom did not turn away and waved good-naturedly at the cameras. The footage from the stands scattered across the Web in a matter of minutes and caused a wave of indignation among the artist’s fans – what happened to him?

Cruise is really unrecognizable. The most loyal users to the actor assume that he went too far with beauty injections or plastic surgery, and the most radical state directly: did the wasps bite him? Some commentators timidly speculate that the actor simply gained extra weight. Maybe he celebrated the end of the filming of “Mission” in such a way that he took a little spree and forgot about diet and sports?









It is no secret that Cruz is extremely scrupulous in matters of his appearance and regularly visits a beautician, from time to time running to the surgeon. Not so long ago, this system clearly began to malfunction, and the actor began to appear more often in public with unnatural puffiness, narrowed eyes and an unhealthy shine of the skin.

They joke on the Web: “It seems that there’s not Botox, but sausage at night”, “Maybe this is swelling after plastic surgery?”, “I love Cruz, but a hamster”, “No, this is makeup, otherwise everyone began to suspect that he immortal”.

